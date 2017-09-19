Tuesday, 19 September 2017
The strange world of Brexit continues to evolve.
Even after 14 months now, the political world of Brexit I find a very odd place.
Here in the UK we have a Cabinet busy arguing over what type of Brexit they want. On the other side of the channel, there is an agreed position that either Britain pay £100-odd billion and retain open borders (via Ireland) and indeed EU citizenship for everyone or else it is a hard Brexit.
Given the European demands, hard Brexit it is. No one in the country, bar the noisiest remainers, really wants to engage in the EU terms offered.
And yet the papers are full of cabinet splits and tittle-tattle, when really preparing for a WTO world and avoiding various cliff-edge issues like flight paths is really what the focus should be on.
Indeed, this would have been the best way to send a message to the EU that it needed to bargain. Instead we have the EU merrily laughing at the UK as the politicians and media lay into one another day after day. Michel Barnier must feel like Lewis Hamilton did on Sunday after all his rivals crashed into one another and out of the race after 30 seconds.
Nonetheless Teresa May is going to have her speech on Friday, no one yet knows the full content, but it appears to be another attempt to try and find away around the EU red lines, which the EU have shown absolutely zero sign of wanting to change.
Still, popcorn viewing, of sorts.
3 comments:
we had better hope that our many weaknesses turn out to be a strength!
pass the popcorn - and that bottle of gin
100% agree.
Despite the danger it would have been far better to give OUR red lines up front and await a response.
If the EU continued to disinterested, then all preparations for WTO should have gone ahead. With the very real threat made clear that this is the path we have chosen.
That boxes the Remain media into trying to argue for something that isn't on offer. unlike now, where it is portrayed as the government asking for something not on offer.
{Which it is. But only because of the situation they have fumbled in to}
Prepare for the worst. Hope for the best.
We have spent a year with half the country in denial that leaving will ever happen.
I have it on good authority that prep for a hard Brexit is well under way by the civial service.#
Not discussed openly because remainia media would go batshit crazy and denounce May as a Nazi Dictator hellbent on crucifying all Europeans one by one at the Tyburn.
Also, I find interesting is that it is leavers and remainers who are defined as unhinged. I was at an event the other day with a Norwegian lady and bunch of other Europeans, all happily decrying all English people as racist, saying we were expelling all of them from the country and how much they hated us all now. I politely pointed out that all present had an automatic indefinite right to remain and also a right o a UK passport if they wanted, so there was no change to their lifestyle in anyway. "huh, that is hardly the point"
Shrieking over-emotional reactions are not just a UK thing - its an emotional time for all.
