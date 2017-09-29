We Need To Talk About Uber

On mobile, so not watching video! Much as I like using Uber, it's only a viable business if they do one or more of three things:Put other taxi firms out of business and raise prices as a monopolyGet subsidised by the stateHave fully automated carsGiven they subsidise each journey by 30-50%, their investors are either stupid or expecting to rinse someone rotten at some future point.It's also a pretty toxic business to deal with, who've ended up trying to bully the wrong target with TfL.It's going to be interesting watching the battle.
Ha ha ha ha !He makes a great comedian. Good timing and likeable. He got away with it because he's a BEM and a sexual minority too. Was it racist of me and the audience to laugh ?Jim Davidson used to crack exactly the same sort of jokes. Uber wishes to monopolise, avoids our tax system and wishes to use our state funded welfare and open borders system to do it. No contribution towards anti terrorism, that open borders incurs. Has the Uber decision by TFL anything to do with the Boeing decision afterwards ? Tit for tat ?
"Given they subsidise each journey by 30-50%"How much? I'd be interested in seeing where this number is sourced from (and quoting some twit in Groan who hasn't showing his working either won't count).Unless their overheads are bigger than I think they are, I'd assume an Uber driver would get 75-85% of the fare, and the rest would be Uber's overheads and profit margin. For them to be subsidizing a journey by 30-50%, either their overheads are wildly out of control (given that they have almost no psychical assets, just a register of drivers and a fairly clever app), or they are paying the driver more than the fare received, which sounds a dubious business plan at best.
Post a Comment
3 comments:
On mobile, so not watching video! Much as I like using Uber, it's only a viable business if they do one or more of three things:
Put other taxi firms out of business and raise prices as a monopoly
Get subsidised by the state
Have fully automated cars
Given they subsidise each journey by 30-50%, their investors are either stupid or expecting to rinse someone rotten at some future point.
It's also a pretty toxic business to deal with, who've ended up trying to bully the wrong target with TfL.
It's going to be interesting watching the battle.
Ha ha ha ha !
He makes a great comedian. Good timing and likeable.
He got away with it because he's a BEM and a sexual minority too. Was it racist of me and the audience to laugh ?
Jim Davidson used to crack exactly the same sort of jokes.
Uber wishes to monopolise, avoids our tax system and wishes to use our state funded welfare and open borders system to do it. No contribution towards anti terrorism, that open borders incurs.
Has the Uber decision by TFL anything to do with the Boeing decision afterwards ? Tit for tat ?
"Given they subsidise each journey by 30-50%"
How much? I'd be interested in seeing where this number is sourced from (and quoting some twit in Groan who hasn't showing his working either won't count).
Unless their overheads are bigger than I think they are, I'd assume an Uber driver would get 75-85% of the fare, and the rest would be Uber's overheads and profit margin. For them to be subsidizing a journey by 30-50%, either their overheads are wildly out of control (given that they have almost no psychical assets, just a register of drivers and a fairly clever app), or they are paying the driver more than the fare received, which sounds a dubious business plan at best.
Post a Comment