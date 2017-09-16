Weekend Tale: the Moscow Mentality

It's been quite a few years, but - History Corner here - when I was in Moscow I had a lot of Gazprom contacts. Their offices were all identical, clearly kitted out on a hierarchical basis, and the senior ones all had the following inventory.
- two desk telephones ...
- ... one of them red! A hot-line to the boss (I'm not kidding)
- a Dell PC
- an HP desk-top printer
- a Sony all-in-one TV + VHS (but I never caught anyone watching TV or vid)
- a full-sized, admin-department-grade Xerox
The red telephone was good for a smile: but it was the big Xerox that made me laugh. Did they really think any westerner would be seen dead with the admin assistant's drudgery-box in his smart office? Even David Brent left the photocopier in the hallway.
There was another amusing office phenomenon. Gazprom was always in dread of being split up into multiple companies. This made a lot of sense: the West is always railing at how big and awful a monopoly it is; and it is indeed so vast, there are loads of potentially modular (and quite marketable) companies you could break it down into, just as British Gas was de-merged into Transco / BG plc / Centrica etc etc.
Gazprom's Cunning Plan for forestalling this was an organisation chart so complex, with lateral two-headed arrows and dotted-line reporting relationships all over the place, that no-one could point to a stand-alone chunk on the chart and say, well for starters you can obviously break out that division and sell it.
However, I needed to understand how the empire really worked. So I obtained an internal phone directory**, and guess what? The extension numbers were organised in a perfectly logical, regular, hierarchical structure, from which the true set-up was readily inferred. Easy when you know how.
** my Russian staff were really good at getting stuff like that. Someow, they also got me an office pass for Gazprom HQ ... useful for engineering meetings etc but from their point of view it was so I could go into the Gazprom food hall and buy fresh rolls. The Moscow city bakery on baked twice a week, but Big G baked daily!
