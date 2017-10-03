After the show, the rain in Manchester

After last weeks really quite hysterical Labour conference we come to the Conservative conference this week. This should be he main event, not only the Government of the day setting out its agenda, but also this in an age of two party politics, with the Lib Dems now vanquished beyond the point of return.
Unfortunately the first two days of conference have bought us events and tripe.
Events in the sad and bizarre news from America when gun deaths now lead to increases of gun sales and tripe in the performance of Phillip Hammond.
The Government is really struggling to get a real agenda together ex-Brexit. Hammond's speech of all that was wrong with the 1970's was not a patch on BQ's here - he could have at least cribbed some good lines.
Instead we got a litany of how bad things used to be, with no vision of how they will get better. A half-hearted effort on help to buy which continues to ignore the supply side issues in the housing market.
And then Amber Rudd today, announcing stricter controls on sales of acid (which in a odd way, supports the US National Rifle Association, in that bad people will find ways to do harm with whatever they can find?) and banning the viewing terrorist websites. This I find highly questionable as from Labour conference the Tories should all hang and they are pure baby-eating evil - surely when Labour get into power with such a law then viewing Conservative home will be worth 15 years in jail. These laws always get abused the wrong-way round, the focus will be on the odd-lone extremist right-wingers and Nazi terrorism, should there be such a thing, whilst complicated Arabic stuff gets left well alone for fears of racism.
So overall, what a poor show. But nothing else can be expected I guess until May fixes the Brexit deal and then disappears to find the Whisky and revolver.
1 comment:
"until May fixes the Brexit deal"
I don't think the EU elite want a deal. Most important to them is at the worst making sure no one else follows, at the best a beaten UK crawling back (though that will never be stated, the negative vibes from Brussels would flip to sweetness and light pdq). We need to prepare for no deal as the most likely option and the default position.
As it is, each time the Commission reacts to another speech with "that's a positive approach, but trade talks can't start until .." the cheap labour lobby (Chambers of Commerce) and the Starmer/Miller/Guardian/Ken Clarke/BBC "ignore the referendum" axis are emboldened. So far the EU has a 100% record of forcing second votes on referenda it didn't like.
I see in the ConHome poll that Amber Rudd (p*** be upon her)and Hammond have a huge negative rating - our leader's is -1%.
I hate the damn things, but on exit (if it happens) we also need biometric ID cards asap.
Post a Comment