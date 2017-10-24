Failed privatisation

Their shares are 3.84. Down from 4.89 last October. And as threat of a strike looms, they are sinking further.
When Royal Mail was privatised, they were pitched into the competitive world with all their land and vehicles and warehouse, and with a hefty lump sum for modernisation.
But still with their existing, heavily unionised, militant workforce. So it was always going to be hard to change working practices, pensions and pay deals. In Royal Mail the pay is above industry rates, but not by too much. The overmanning was already being brought under control some years before privatisation. Since about a quarter of jobs have been lost and many mail centres closed.
Staffing is as near the lowest point it can be, for the service that they legally have to provide. Effectively visiting every house, every day.
What the current strike is about salary, an effective pay-cut over three years, partially it is about is RM want those remaining jobs to be part-time. They want the early starts to become a thing of the past. They want shifts to begin mid morning and end mid evening. To be more in line with competitors and when people are actually at home.
Despite the switch to just leaving packets with a neighbour or in a shed, some 20% of all items attempted for delivery, end up coming back to a depot. For redelivery the next day. Later starts should reduce this.
For Post-people, long accustomed to early shifts, this change is very unwelcome.
The Royal mail privatisation was a botch from day one. The onerous and ridiculous delivery conditions that a subsidised state monopoly could put up with, are draining in a privatised business. Letters make a loss. They have done since even before email was invented. None of Royal Mail's many, many competitors has to deliver to each house, each day. Offering a theoretical next day delivery to anywhere within the British Isles for a sum that is so small there is next to nothing in a supermarket that could be bought for such a feeble price. {65p}.
Royal Mail workers, unlike their 'gig' {fake self employed} economy rivals are paid for their sickness. Their holidays. They have good pension schemes and a excessive public health and safety regulation and expensive equipment runs throughout their organisation. All this makes it very, very hard for them to match the prices that their competitors offer for delivery. My Hermes drivers are self employed. Supply their own vehicle and have almost no in-work benefits at all. Hermes cuts Royal Mail on price and picks up the juicy parcel delivery work, that used to subsidise the loss making letters business. They have newer and better technology. Cheaper workers and lower employment taxes. Its a very unlevel playing field and has been for a good fifteen years or more.
So Royal Mail are right to try and make the changes they deem necessary.
What has given them a massive pause though is that despite the newly privatised workforce jettisoning its militant ways, and generally behaving like a non public sector business, THIS TIME, its different.
The CWU could usually expect to just squeak through a strike call. If they mobilised their hardliner depots and activists and proceeded with a maximum effort, get out the vote.
This time the strike action was backed by 89% of members. If that many did go out, all the managers in Royal Mail rushing around to deliver, couldn't manage more than the utmost priority items.
For my money, at this point in the season, with that vote, Royal Mail needed to go back to negotiations.
Somewhat riskily, instead, they opted for legal action to prevent the strike that was called originally for last week.
Where I think this is foolish is that now, instead of a strike in October, when no one cares, if talks don't succeed the strikes will take place in November when every single business in the UK is looking at its Black Friday / Christmas distribution schedules.
No one can take a risk. If Royal Mail aren't likely to be delivering, then one of their competitors gets the call. And those competitors make huge gains when RM is on strike. My Hermes went from 5% of parcels to 12%, including becoming the unbelievably huge ebay's preferred carrier, largely on the back of a long and pointless strike by postal workers.
Amazon, which used to be Royal Mail business now mostly deliver their own parcels themselves.
Royal Mail's problem is that the EU requires them to offer a universal service while also preventing them from adding value to the service such as tracking (look at how carefully they state that Signed For doesn't offer "tracking" but does offer "delivery confirmation").
The difference becomes clear when you compare services like Royal Mail 24 (1-2 days universal service, cheap, has a letter format, no compensation) to Royal Mail Tracked 24 (1 day to most post codes, 2-3 to others, expensive, parcels only, includes compensation).
The stupid thing is even most universal service items going through their network are scanned and trackable already but the data is hidden for legal reasons. It's possible to unhide the data by modifying the pre-advice CSVs you upload to Royal Mail's FTP but you'll get revenue protection on your arse for that.
So Royal Mail needs to hold out until after Brexit and then lobby the government to remove the USO restrictions.
It also seems like all our postmen have gotten 20 years younger and a lot more female over the last two years so most of the militants are probably retiring.
