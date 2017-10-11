Look at What's Waiting in the Wings

"UK state should pay for housing, food, transport and internet, says report. ‘Universal basic services’ costing about £42bn could be funded through higher taxes, say academics. Free housing, food, transport and access to the internet should be given to British citizens in a massive expansion of the welfare state ... a raft of new 'universal basic services' using the same principles as the NHS."Yup, these people have never gone away - just biding their time. And they see that time a-comin', just as soon as McDonnell gets his hands on the economy.
PS, the Graun does see fit to comment that "Voters may balk at the higher taxes required". But which voters? If the promise of free university education won the student vote, why shouldn't free food win the bariatric ballot? The 'academics' writing this crap may be on to something ...
Wasn't Jonathan Portes the Blair adviser who wanted to rub the right's noses in diversity?
It's a strange sort of immigration policy when an Aussie vet can only work in the UK for two years but my local Lidl is full of French-speaking Africans. Maybe they're all doctors and nurses.
Makes me want to have a nervous breakdown, literally, so I can quit working and have all that free stuff.
Hmmm Government approved food - bet it is Soylent Green.
Had a quick skim read - interesting this in response to Universal Basic Income which is of course bad enough, but Universal Basic Services allow more control and compliance - both are slavery by any other name
of course
no bread for you - only 2200 calories of tofu, pulses, kale and raw seeds
otoh, I think it is time we banned food that is cheap and sugary and fatty
some boundaries are good (no guns, no KFC adverts aimed at children)
the battle is over where they lie.
