Wednesday, 4 October 2017
More rain in Manchester it seems
Poor Theresa May, now defined as a female personification of Gordon Brown, even down to the policies.
During her speech today the set she was speaking in front of fell to pieces, a nerdy protestor handed her a P45 and she had a cough and cold so she could barely speak.
Truly, this is Brownian motion of the fist order!
To make matters worse, he big non-Brexit ideas were both neither capitalist nor conservative. She wants more council house building - why? Because this has been such a success? Why not just relax planning laws? Why not set an overall target and offer incentives to get there? Why no mention of the plan to reduce immigration and therefore bring future balance to supply and demand in housing?
I can't even begin with the craziness of capping energy prices and will wait for Nick Drew of this parish to respond fully in due course; in short, first the Government rig the markets to reduce supply of energy to increase prices for consumers and now they want to rig the prices companies can charge. This can only lead to dis-investment and corporate collapses in the medium term.
On a human level I am left having some sympathy for Mrs May; a terrible hand of cards is unplayable and you lose the game whatever you do, she had the worst hand of cards given to a Prime Minister in my lifetime so no wonder she is struggling, it is a Kobyashi Maru scenario.
However, there is a greater need for the Country to get on with Brexit and then seek new leadership or else PM Corbyn it will be at the next election.
Posted by CityUnslicker
|Reactions:
Labels: Gordon Brown, Prime Minister May, Tory Conference
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
3 comments:
What is even sadder, is that speech was written for her but some policy wonk (GO in short trousers).
But I have no sympathy. She chose to stand so she takes the flack and the blame.
Wonder if those attending can ask for their money back as "misrepresentation".
What was not a success about building council houses? Most of them still seem to be standing and in pretty good nick. All the folk I know that have had anything to do with building these oligopoly new builds that sell for £300k a pop reckon they will fall apart within 30 years.
It really baffles me why so many so-called 'capitalists' are so anti the council granting itself planning permission, then building and then renting out houses to earn its crust rather than simply taxing people for nothing in return.
Surely you should want this, but with reforms in place allowing the market to decide the rents and the speedy eviction of defaulters? Instead you want the government to engage in more bureaucratic rationing of planning permission on an even grander scale?
You're nuts! And I closed my Ryanair short ay 1701p, I haven't the patience to short anything in this market bar short ETFs.
I don't feel sorry for her.
She was a terrible pro EU Home Secretary and deceived the people on immigration.
I'm afraid Corbyn is going to be PM. Prepare for it. I don't know where people get this idea that Conservative voters are clamouring for Boris.
Her position is horrible because she is a Remain PM leading a Leave country.
She was put there to default to failed Brexit by a simple lack of passion in the matter.
I'll be honest. I think we've had it. The Tories are just awful now - a zombie party.
-----
On the up side. I was spare (standby) today and sat in the messroom and didn't get called out. A rare treat. The lefties there were spouting their usual claptrap and what violence and hatred for Tories in their language.
I said to one "You believe in socialism don't you ?"
He said "Yeah. Largely."
I said "Well go and make the fucking tea then. It's your turn."
I tell them I like John Redwood and Rees-Mogg. They think I'm only joking.
Post a Comment