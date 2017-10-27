Friday, 27 October 2017

Outsourcing Brexit

What springs to mind when you think of

THE CIVIL SERVICE?



https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/promotional_feature_item/image/65/s300_A-brilliant-Civil-Service.jpg 
This image is from the civil service .gov website.
And its not what goes through my mind.
 I'm more of the mind of:

Image result for uk civil service terri meme

WASTE
INEFFICIENCY
SLOTH
ELITIST
LETHARGIC
GLACIAL
INACTIVITY
CAUTION
STAID
OBSTINATE
BUREAUCRATIC
INACCURATE
INEXPERT
TORPID

What springs to mind when you think of

OUR POLITICAL LEADERS ?

Wise statesmen steering the nation to greatness ?

Or some different nouns and adjectives.

https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c54dc361e7cf1703931319f566c78519a8fa24c/0_116_3028_1817/master/3028.jpg?w=300&q=55&auto=format&usm=12&fit=max&s=c41aa5bf547b6245c647d84943796edc

 

Fanatic
Parasite
Partisan
Trough
Mercenary
Idiotic
Venal
Virtue signalling
Treacherous
Stupid
Unscrupulous
Uncaring
Lazy
Self-interested
Liars

 In the light of such relatively recent political failures as

 The Poll Tax
   Exchange rate Mechanism
     Universal credit
       The Libyan Intervention
          Lansley's NHS reforms
            The European referendum
              The eternal Heathrow non-decision 
                 Green energy
                    Eurofighter Typhoon                   
                     Pasty tax
                      HS2
                        Nimrod MRA4
                          Cones Hotline
                             Dementia Tax
                               Treasury Forecasts
                   and 
      Grenfell


Unlimited Immigration
  MRSA
    Asylum Removals
       Pension Tax
          Millennium Dome
             Working Tax credits
                  Child Support Agency
                      Selling the gold reserves
                         Tripartite financial regulation  
                             P.F.I.
                               10p Tax rate abolition
                                  The Iraq war
                                     0% Corporation tax.
                                        NHS I.T. Scheme 
                                                                           
                                            Home Information packs
                              and 
The Ed Stone.


Edinburgh Trams
Scottish parliament building 

Surely, as a nation we should have outsourced Brexit?

We have asked the very worst possible people to take on this most difficult post war enterprise. 
Departments with a proven history of failure spanning many centuries. Who waste money without thought or care. Who have no idea of deadlines. Contracts. Negotiations. Transactions. Terms and Conditions. Budgets. Costs. Failure Standards. Disruption or consequences.

 If we had simply hired the Doctors who negotiated the G.P's out of hours pay deal in 2004, we'd be out of Europe already.
The EU would be paying us for the right to trade here. 
And EU law would be subordinate to UK law for the next 200 years.
 




Steven_L said...

Many of the very worst and most expensive blunders are when they try to outsource things. There's only so much money one can waste on biros and post-it notes. Outsourcing generally leads to blank cheque type waste and inefficiency.

8:27 pm

