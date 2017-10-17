Still no news on Brexit or interest rate rises...

It is both surprising and unsurprising that there is no movement on Brexit.
It is not in the EU interest to concede having set the field of battle on their terms, the longer they play hardball the harder the battle for the British to win.
Having said that, it is amazing that the Government is still struggling with strategy and tactics having taken to the field over 6 months ago. Everything that has happened was utterly predictable, indeed, the EU have simply stuck to their announced position.
The only two ways out are a capitulation by the UK on money and ECJ (read immigration) that leads to a Brexit in Name Only deal - really a lot of effort for no reward or a real move towards a 'no deal' type scenario where we just focus on stuff like how customs borders are going to work and how we keep the planes flying etc.
I don't see the civil service or the MP's/Lords allowing the latter so BINO it is at the moment. Which will amount to the most colossal waste of time ever!
Meanwhile, the Bank of England observes inflation at 3%. Thank the Lord it must be saying, after all no one in Government is planning to start living within our means anytime soon to inflating away the value of all those non-indexed UK Gilts is all part of the plan. The fact that wages are still shrinking is just a side benefit. Oh, and the oldies will do better again with higher interest rates than the young-uns with mortgages - what a blinder of a play. best leave them on hold for now, no point rocking the boat then...
2 comments:
We must walk out of the talks, otherwise we are lost. Every day of continuing non-negotiation by the EU is a victory for them.
The daily mash said it better than me
... but we voted for this and without leaving, or leaving without leaving
leaves 52% of the population clearly understanding that this is not their country and their vote - democracy - is something that people who know better can quietly ignore
As someone who is a remainer, and remains of the view that leaving is a bad idea as it does not solve any of the UK's problems,
BINO is worse than staying as it betrays more of what the UK is.
So, to coin a phrase, there is no alternative.
I am with SW, stop wasting time hoping something will come up.
