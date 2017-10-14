Tory Trainwreck: A Modest Insight

Then something came back to me: perhaps obvious, but (IMHO) enlightening in its stark simplicity. Years ago I came across a quotation - that inevitably I now can't find** - from a senior politician of the 19th(?) Century which ran roughly as follow: to be Prime Minister of Great Britain for even a single day! Did ever a Roman emperor of old wield even one tenth of the power?
That captures a particular world-view rather neatly, and it occurs to me that the problem resolves to this: there are enough shameless politicos for whom it is their one and only guiding light, so that they will risk any amount of collateral damage to achieve it. So what if it lasts only a month? That it ends in utter catastrophe? That their name will be dirt forever? They will have had their 'single day'; and that reviled name will at least forever be on the roll of Prime Ministers of Great Britain.
It's even better (or worse) than that. There is so much time before the putative 2022 GE, they might get hundreds of days! And in such a long time, Something May Turn Up! It's a no-brainer - what's not to like?!
The will to power (© F.Nietzsche 1883) is so powerful that for people like this, no further details are required. As Robert Redford's newly-elected President asks in the closing sequence of The Candidate:
"What do we do now?" Then the media throng arrives to drag them out, and he never receives an answer.ND
_____________
** a small prize for anyone who can turn it up
5 comments:
Re the Tories, I think each side sees themselves as the reasonable ones, and assume that surely the other side will back down instead of causing calamity. I'm sure they think they're being 'resolute' and 'determined' while playing chicken with Britain's future.
Two things
- Most Tory politicians are actually liberals
- Most Tory politicians are Eurofederalists
Yes. They'd sooner hand over to Corbyn because he is more in their image than the Redwoodians are.
So, ND, do you think this is why May signed up despite knowing she wouldn't be very good at it?
...Yet there is something about the office that enobles even the meanest and basest of persons, if just a soupcon. Even Blair, now the most loathed and reviled of creatures, was inspired to contain the public hysteria at the death of Diana, for the good of the realm. Though everything else he touched turned to shit.
All political careers end in failure, and nearly all PMs exit in ignominy, but for a brief moment, even just for a day, each of those monochrome faces that line the grand staircase, however crooked, misguided, meretricious or malevolent, once did something worthwhile. It's the nature of the office.
"Even Blair, now the most loathed and reviled of creatures, was inspired to contain the public hysteria at the death of Diana, for the good of the realm."
Actually he didn't contain public hsyteria - and certainly not for the good of the realm. He used the upheavel to stage a coup.
He anointed the deceased "The People's Princess", appropriated the powers of the Monarchy and thus confirmed this country as a republic. On went his wrecking of our institutions like a cowboy builder in a cathedral.
It took a brave man to question the vicarious grief at the time.
I never voted for Blair.
I never trusted Blair.
I hated the sight of the man having worked him out to be a charlatan from the first few speeches of his Labour party leadership.
Post a Comment