Saturday, 28 October 2017

Weekend: See This Film

For the average C@W reader I can't recommend The Death of Stalin too highly. 

 That's about it, really.

 It's Armando Iannucci, so the pedigree is first class, you know it'll be tremendous.  It's beautifully executed (if I may use that word in this context).  It isn't even played for laughs, really - excepting possibly Paul Whitehouse's Mikoyan and Rupert Friend's Vasily Stalin - although of course (coarse) humour is a primary vehicle for delivering the message.  But crisp drama is another, & plenty of it, with multiple great performances.

 One of my party was a younger family member, supposedly well-educated, who asked afterwards - was any of that true?  Hmmm.  There really is no widespread knowedge of 20th century history, a state of affairs that will come to haunt us in the next few years.

 Anyhow - go see for yourselves.

