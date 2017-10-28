Weekend: See This Film

For the average C@W reader I can't recommend The Death of Stalin too highly.
That's about it, really.
It's Armando Iannucci, so the pedigree is first class, you know it'll be tremendous. It's beautifully executed (if I may use that word in this context). It isn't even played for laughs, really - excepting possibly Paul Whitehouse's Mikoyan and Rupert Friend's Vasily Stalin - although of course (coarse) humour is a primary vehicle for delivering the message. But crisp drama is another, & plenty of it, with multiple great performances.
One of my party was a younger family member, supposedly well-educated, who asked afterwards - was any of that true? Hmmm. There really is no widespread knowedge of 20th century history, a state of affairs that will come to haunt us in the next few years.
Anyhow - go see for yourselves.
ND
