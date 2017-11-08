Blast from the Past: Polly Toynbee vs Gordon Brown

This time she's having a go at his new book. "The sadness is that even 10 years later Brown’s old flaws and resentments remain perfectly intact. Couldn’t he have restrained himself from expressing his loathing for Blair?" She's a fine one to talk! - never tires of slagging off Blair, as a cursory search will establish.
But back to the main theme: her bitter disappointment, firstly when Brown supported the war in Iraq, and again when she discovered paradise had not returned to earth in 2007. "The real test surely came with his arrival in No 10. I was among many hoping for a radical shift that never came. Those around him expecting a new blueprint found there was none."
Well, her grasp on facts was never great; but she got that one right. And if we're dusting all this old stuff down again ... with apologies to Mad Carew:
* * * * * * * *
There’s a one-eyed yellow Scotsman of a dour and sullen hue
There’s a stench of pious bullshit all around
There’s a broken-heated woman dreams of socialism true
And the yellow Scot forever lets her down
He was known as Red McBroon, and he made the Party swoon
Though his cowardice had long begun to smell
But for all he was a wanker he was feted by the bankers
And Polly Toynbee smiled on him as well
He’d been stringing her along with his socialism strong
She’d swallowed all he put into her head
When she judged Blair’s time was short, she said Broon had her support
Provided he would prove himself True Red
He wrote to ask what promise she would like from Red McBroon
They met for lunch as many times before
And fervently she told him then that nothing else would do
But his vote against Blair’s mad Iraqi war
On the night of the debate, Red McBroon was in a state,
His followers could bring mad Tony down
But he’d never in his life had the balls to wield the knife
For he knew the wielder never wears the crown
When it came to the division, courage gave way to ambition
And his scruples failed as surely as his balls
When she heard them read the vote, fury welled up in her throat
And ‘betrayal!’ was her cry around the halls
Now Hell it hath no fury like a jilted Polly Toynbee
First Blair and now McBroon had sold his soul
As she stomped off in the night, for her op-ed piece to write
She vowed vengeance on the yellow Scots arsehole
There’s a one-eyed yellow Scotsman of a dour and sullen hue
There’s a stench of pious bullshit all around
There’s a broken-hearted woman dreams of socialism true
And the yellow Scot forever lets her down.
Nick Drew 2007
No comments:
Post a Comment