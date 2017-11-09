Thursday, 9 November 2017
Crisis!
It is boring writing that these days.
But still, just today we have:
- Priti Patel resigning for a failure to understand the difference between work, fundraising and holidays.
- The EU making the usual threatening noises, now purely focused on saying the UK is not offering enough money. Really, these are a nasty bunch to negotiate with and we are well shot of them in due course.
- A railway strike over literally nothing at all. No real safety issues, no staff issues and only really a silly attempt to get more pay.
- More 'scandal' over the supposed sexual mores of politicians over the past 30 years.
It is amazing how quickly a Country can fall into a such a mess when leadership is so weak. However, there is no time for a change of PM at the moment.
It is hard to know what to do, perhaps a massive re-shuffle is on order after the budget? There seem to be a few people to promote and the current cabinet are not cutting it so best maybe to go for a big change. I guess the 'sex' scandal is making it hard to know who to pick at the moment....
Posted by CityUnslicker
|Reactions:
Labels: Crisis, EU, Government
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
4 comments:
"No time for a change of PM"
I could not disagree more. She is weak, she is indecisive, she is incompetent. When we get to the 11th hour of the negotiations she will cave & it will cost us tens of billions. She must go.
When in someone is not up to it, they must go, *especially* when you are in the middle of a crisis.
How about a New Deal to coin a phrase?
Patel is one to watch. Could she be the first PM from a minority community (British Indian) and financed by a minority faith (the chosen ones). And a woman to boot.
But her contribution to date has been to exposed the sort of corruption that goes on with "development" funds such as giving money to an occupying army for "humanitarian" purposes; funding India which has it's own space programme; and giving money to the Chinese now the second wealthiest nation on earth.
And Boris said she did a good job.
Can't be enough of a clear out at Westminster, starting at the top.
Probably best to let it run for a bit longer before a re-shuffle.
Allows for the new un-promoted talent to figure out how to fix it.
The new backbenchers are almost like an opposition in waiting to the current car crash cabinet.
Post a Comment