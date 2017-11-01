Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

Central to the case is that "in furtherance of the scheme [i.e. disbursing the millions he is supposed to have made working for pro-Russian Ukrainian players] Manafort used his hidden overseas wealth to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in the United States without paying taxes". Oh yes, this being America naturally the bulk of the material relates to alleged tax offences, always a nice place to start. (Often, "wire fraud" is thrown into the pot because almost everyone has made an interstate telephone call at some stage in the proceedings - but I didn't notice it this time.) In another standard American ploy, they are also accused of misleading the people who prepared their tax returns for them, doubtless so as to render their professional advisers guiltless - and, errr, co-operative? Same thing happened in a lot of the Enron indictments.
We should of course note that Messrs M and G deny everything. That said, check out the details given of Mr M's "lavish lifestyle". Quite a bit is alleged to have been spent on houses, home improvements and the like (oh, and four Range Rovers - three in 2012 alone - how many do you need?). But the real winner is $934,350 paid to "Vendor C - Antique Rugstore in Alexandria, Virginia". As a nice detail, that can surely be bettered only by the famous list of Tuco's crimes, read out before one of his many hangings, in The Good The Bad & The Ugly. Amongst all the rape, pillage and murder, Tuco is accused of impersonating a Mexican general ...
Anyhow, in America they do actually sometimes lock people up, often for many years. A propos of which, who's this shuffling into view with a new book to promote? It's Gordon Brown! And what does he wish to tell us? He thinks some of the wicked bankers should have been locked up after 2008!! And who was PM 2007-2010 ..? FFS.
I recall we aired similar views ourselves - but that was actually at the time. What a plonker. Altogether now:
Wasn't Brown hobnobbing with Victor Blank at a Canary Wharf cocktail soirée when he discussed the Lloyds HBOS merger? Wasn't Brown's No.10 chief of staff a former City banker from Morgan Stanley? Didn't Brown knight Fred Goodwin? And well after the crisis erupted wasn't Brown jetting around the world to give after-dinner speeches to financiers for five figures sums a night?
For someone now saying the bankers should have gone to jail he seemed to enjoy their company an awful lot back then. Still I suppose the headline guarantees some publicity for his book.
Yes, I know Brown has defective sight, but the only way to put it is that he is blind to his own faults and character. He genuinely seems to think he is morally superior and more intelligent than other people. He simply isn't.
Still, GB kept us out of the Euro, for which much praise. We'd be up the Swanee if we'd joined.
If we finally leave, I'd be in favour of him occupying the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square.
I hope these Manafort charges aren't a case of hoping he'll invent something about Trump just to take the pressure off him.
4 Range Rovers needed to carry all those antique rugs. Obviously.
Doesn't sound like lavish lifestyle to me.
Haven't you ever played around with one of those prestige car configurators? You can't always have the fancy self-dipping headlights and the robot self-steering and driving in the traffic jam on the same motor for some reason. Then there's the usual problem of wanting the cream leather interior but not for the dead of winter or any time when you might have passengers. That's 4 cars you need before you even get to the question of petrol of diesel, let alone exterior paint.
