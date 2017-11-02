Everything is inappropriate, but what is illegal?

What other conclusion can be drawn from the current maelstrom that passes for a 24 news cycle? Taking offence has reached a new, unexpectedly stratospheric level.
I am really baffled as to what the real agenda is, I can't be bothered with it all being a put-up job from the media etc, it is just a self-feeding mess. Perhaps it is just shits and giggles as the expense of the so-called powerful.
A really weird aspect too is that as the Country become more imprurient, the juniors in my office are of the Tinder generation who frequently disappear to total strangers houses for an hour or two on the strength of a squizz at a facebook profile, the media world has decided that it is Victorian values all the way (hmm, not sure women had the vote etc back then etc, but anyways...) at Westminster and more widely.
Worse of course, for those of you in work, will know the 100% verboten discussion of basically anything at work bar say football or fashion. God forbid, a politics or discussion about grand changes in the country or the world; let alone actual hanky panky! Any discussion is likely to cause offence to be taken by someone and result in a swift visit from the Diversity and Human Remains harradinati.
Perhaps, Westminster is now just undergoing the cultural revolution that has already overtaken our workplaces and being in the media spotlight, this will be an unpleasant experience for all involved.
For me though, the issue must be one of law. Where people act unlawfully they deserve their punishment, however flirting and adultery are not legal offences. However, tax avoidance is not an offence either but try telling that to the Guardianista on the Clapham Omnibus. So, law seems to have only a partial role to play in the court of public opinion.
More widely, the UK broadly invented the modern rule of law. The Monarchy submitting to Parliament and in turn they to the Judiciary. To abandon this will actually do great harm to our standing in the world - the UK is rightly renowned as a safe, ordered and light touch place to live ones life. To be abandoned to trial by twitter is a retrograde step and one that could damage our long-term business prospects. A legal underpinning is critical to all of our rights as subjects of Her Majesty, without it, the State towers over us all instead of serving us.
Finally too, for all the need to stop the abuse of power by sleazy men or women (good luck with this by the way Common Purpose, I suggest you may read some Thames Hobbes), surely no one of any character will be stupid enough to stand for Parliament in future. Many of our great leaders also had great personal moral failures, but we won't be getting any of them in the future. The future is middle-management straight as a die types. We will have to see how that works out in due course.
This really isn't Weinstein league here.
I doubt even straight as a die middle management types (which I thought Fallon was) will survive either. It's a feminist putsch to get white men out.
the juniors in my office are of the Tinder generation who frequently disappear to total strangers houses for an hour or two on the strength of a squizz at a facebook profile
At the turn of the millennium, when nobody had phones that doubled as digital cameras, and internet chat rooms where totally anonymous, all you had to go on was a (usually very flattering) self-description of each other.
As for the legalities, the bit that fascinates me is whether the US will apply their 'SVP' laws to rich and famous sex pests in the USA with the same rigor they are to Joe Sixpack.
I know in California (where most of the Hollywood sex pests operate) you qualify as a 'sexually violent predator' if you have convictions for sex crimes with two identifiable victims. And rape there includes "put out or I'll get you the sack" sort of behaviour.
I'm less sure what other states require before they commit you indefinitely to an SVP treatment program, but one of the big legal challenges was from a man convicted of two counts of flashing shop assistants. The legal challenges usually result in a list of demands for change in procedures, but never anyone's release.
Indefinite civil internment of sex offenders who have either already served their sentences (or have agreed to voluntary commitment as a kind of plea bargain to avoid a prison system where the screws turn a blind eye to the sort of beatings the result in you having nearly every bone in your body broken) was a very popular bandwagon for US politicians to jump on.
How delicious an irony would it be if one of them now finds themselves locked up indefinitely in a gulag on an SVP program they voted for? Where the only hope of release is to submit to 20+ years of treatments such as using a device to measure changes to the size of your manhood while making you watch porn, by people working from a textbook so prudish that it says anyone capable of having more than one orgasm a day has a mental illness?
