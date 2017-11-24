Friday Fun - Assessing Global Leadership in 2017

|How the world is led in 2017
|Hand-Wringing Leftie Wetwipes
|Inneffective Iechnocrats
|Corrupt Dictators
|Divisive Populists
|Trudeau - Canada
|May - UK
|Xi - China
|Trump - US
|Macron - France
|Merkel - German
|Putin - Russia
|Netanyahu - Israel
|Varadkar - Ireland
|Gentiloni - Italy
|King Salman - Saudi
|Erdogan - Turkey
|Rutte - Netherlands
|Turnbull - Australia
|Zuma - South Africa
|Modi - India
|Michel -Belgium
|Temer - Brazil
|Kim - N Korea
|Abe - Japan
|Solberg - Norway
|Jae-in Moon - S Korea
|Poroshenko- Ukraine
|Rajoy - Spain
|Maduro - Venezuela
|Tsiparas Greece
|Orban - Hungary
So here is my rough guide to the world as it stands. Sadly, I could not think of a category for good governance nor a list of people who could fit in it!
What do you all think, comments in the comments
Does the leaders 'effectiveness' increase from the left to right column?
