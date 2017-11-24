Friday, 24 November 2017

Friday Fun - Assessing Global Leadership in 2017


How the world is led in 2017
Hand-Wringing Leftie Wetwipes Inneffective Iechnocrats Corrupt Dictators Divisive Populists
       
Trudeau - Canada May - UK Xi - China Trump - US
Macron - France Merkel - German Putin - Russia Netanyahu - Israel
Varadkar - Ireland Gentiloni - Italy King Salman - Saudi  Erdogan - Turkey
Rutte - Netherlands Turnbull - Australia Zuma - South Africa Modi - India
Michel -Belgium Temer - Brazil Kim - N Korea Abe - Japan
Solberg - Norway Jae-in Moon - S  Korea Poroshenko- Ukraine Rajoy - Spain
  Maduro - Venezuela Tsiparas Greece
      Orban - Hungary


So here is my rough guide to the world as it stands. Sadly, I could not think of a category for good governance nor a list of people who could fit in it!


What do you all think, comments in the comments
Posted by
Reactions: 
Labels: , ,

1 comment:

Matt said...

Does the leaders 'effectiveness' increase from the left to right column?

12:45 pm

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)