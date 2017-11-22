I told you so

More a "steady as she goes" sort of a budget, plus the Scottish idiots have enough rope to hang themselves thoroughly now.Dirty old diesels have an incentive to clean up their act, and us chaps running new units on PCP contracts don't get hit with an unnecessary bill.Gordon "goldie" Brown's infernal fiscal drag on income tax has now been reversed, dropping mere peasants such as I out of higher rate tax. All in all, quite a nice budget.
Excellent title, just what I was waiting for. Now, where shall we begin?
Happily nothing on self employed/ PSC arrangements, and happily nothing on lowering VAT thresholds.
@DanLess of the "the Scottish idiots" if you don't mind. We don't all vote SNP.
Not quite a non-event. Many have been urging the Tories to do something for young(er) people to tempt them into the fold. Surely the stamp duty changes/abolishment and extra funds for various schems score on that front?
Post a Comment
5 comments:
More a "steady as she goes" sort of a budget, plus the Scottish idiots have enough rope to hang themselves thoroughly now.
Dirty old diesels have an incentive to clean up their act, and us chaps running new units on PCP contracts don't get hit with an unnecessary bill.
Gordon "goldie" Brown's infernal fiscal drag on income tax has now been reversed, dropping mere peasants such as I out of higher rate tax.
All in all, quite a nice budget.
Excellent title, just what I was waiting for. Now, where shall we begin?
Happily nothing on self employed/ PSC arrangements, and happily nothing on lowering VAT thresholds.
@Dan
Less of the "the Scottish idiots" if you don't mind. We don't all vote SNP.
Not quite a non-event. Many have been urging the Tories to do something for young(er) people to tempt them into the fold. Surely the stamp duty changes/abolishment and extra funds for various schems score on that front?
Post a Comment