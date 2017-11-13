Murdoch on Maneouvres - Again

|www.cityunslicker.co.uk/2016/07/the-genius-that-is-gove.html
Flashback 2011 (for fans of the doggerel) - to a time when Rupe was dodging serious controversy, seeking once again to restructure his empire, and furiously wooing the Chinese ... (the usual apologies, this time to Cole Porter)
Who wants to spend a year in gaol ?
Who wants their bid for Sky to fail ?
Who wants the bother of a big public fuss ?
A big public fuss is no good for us !
Who wants bad headlines ev’ry day ?
When Chinese markets are in play ?
Who wants shame and opprobrium too ?
And I don’t, cos all I want is Hu
Who wants the wretched BBC ?
Who wants his stuff online for free ?
Who wants to burden Fox with neutrality ?
What, neutrality ? that’s no use to me !
Who wants to bother with the facts ?
Who wants to pay out any tax ?
Who cares for human rights, or for Liu ?
And I don’t, cos all I want is Hu
I sometimes go to Hebden Bridge Trades' Club for usually God awful folk music and stuff (incredibly nouveau riche socialists!) but I suspect I may hear one of these poems set to music one of these days! Cheers ND - Gove for PM? Geez - we really are here, aren't we.....
