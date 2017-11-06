Paradise lost...

More revelations!
The Queen invested in an offshore company - who would have guessed given she is ruler over most of the Caribbean - how dare she invest (not that she ever has, its all the work of the Privy Purse in any event.
Worse still, there is news that the majority owner of Belize, Michael Ashcroft, may have kept businesses in the country where he has over £1 billion in interests.
So much, so meh.
However, all this breathless news is broken once again, in a shallow echo of the Panama papers, by the Guardian and BBC etc al.
This I suppose is a sort of step up from MP's alleging each other have been up to the gropies for their own career enhancement.
I thought I was tired of talking about Brexit, but people who become international celebs and businessmen using international ways of lowering their taxes really does nothing for me at all. It is a classic leftist "look, rich people - the bastards - lets rob them and feel good about it." The only solace is that plenty of right-on lefties get caught too, as would anyone who has made some money who wants to find a way of keeping more than 45% of it, legally (these accountants and lawyers don't tell you the things are dodgy, they ask you for money and make sure you sign and indemnity for them).
Anyhow, onwards with what we will call RIGHTEOUS WEEK - not stop exposing (ummm) of her dodgy men and their dodgy offshore shenanigans.
I wonder if in the long-term though the wealthy elites will tire of democracy if the whole thing is going to be geared against them. I wonder what country will be chosen for the "Benevolent Dictator" experiment.
