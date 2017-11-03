Robert Peston - WTF

Our former friend and plugger, ITV's Robert Peston has a new book out. It is, somewhat predictably for a Remainer, about how terrible voting for Brexit and Trump could be for the world economies.
What isn't predictable is that Robert now believes that the people were absolubtely right to vote for both Brexit and Trump.
He states that the political elite, of which he expressly includes himself, had, and have, a huge disconnect between what they think and feel and what millions of ordinary people think and feel.
He gives plenty of economic arguments for why that is so
.And also has recognised that for very many who were told 'if you vote to leave, things will become really bad for you,' believed things were already pretty bad. And were unlikely to ever improve unless they voted for change.
Here is the rest of Peston being interviewed by Iain Dale about his new book.
WTF
Not a word from the leading Remainer that I disagree with.
Repentant Sinner. Take your place back at our table.
CU might even give him a link him again.
2 comments:
Excellent stuff
There's a good fit with the marxist insight (let's not call it a theory), that a necessary(1) condition for *gasps* The Revolution is when the proletariat intuitively grasps that things cannot get any worse - that any change must result in something better, at least for them
or, more simply put -
F*** 'em all
F*** 'em all
This is our last chance for withdrawal ...
____________
(1) necessary but not sufficient, according to KM
The "how do we take back control ?" bit sounds ominous.
I've tried arguing this on other sites but telling people they're thick and telling people they're racialists is bad, is wrong and isn't going to get us anywhere.
Post a Comment