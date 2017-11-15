Scots Booze and, errr, Frictionless Borders
This is Gretna Green. Once there was a toll ... but now, the border is marked by those flowers on the right. I believe this type of crossing is called "frictionless".
|Pic: google
Shouldn't laugh, I know - but what do we imagine the consequence will be of the scotties hiking the price of three litres of
antifreeze industrial-strength cider from £3.59 to £11.25? There's quite a few quid's worth of cross-border abritrage in that spread.
You could call it a dry run for for the post-Brexit Irish. (Dry run ... geddit?)
ND
4 comments:
Ah Booze runners and drinks warehouses across the border ...it's just like Dover a while back
Surely Sainsbury's over the border can deliver at English prices with free delivery..
Alcohol is restricted by normal post. But only spirits as it's the hazard that they worry about.
But couriers will deliver any alcohol amount you want.
And once the " gap profit" becomes known, it will be free delivery.
My usual pint is about £1.50 per unit so what difference will it make?
The average bottle of Tesco's "Select" red may be affected but you'd have to go a bit further than the border to achieve any savings - given the cost of petrol.
Looks like we are going to get lots more of these interesting(?) articles as boredom with Brexit kicks in.
Took a woman there once.
We didn't marry.
Post a Comment