What is an "anti-corruption" drive?

First up, the Government revolution in Saudi Arabia. The new young prince has certainly decided to shake-things up. The most ironic thing I have read in years is his detainment of various cousins and wealthy Sheikhs in Saudi Arabia on an 'anti-corruption drive'.... Ha, well, I guess he would know about it from his past.
This is a pet peeve of mine recently, why do the media always repeat these Government lines. Every time a non-democratic Government arrests the opposition or tries to get its own mafia in power, they label it an anti-corruption drive. What they really mean is a pro-corruption drive in their favour.
Only this week in Zimbabwe we can see this in action again. Afraid that Mugabe will gift all his wealth and power to his missus, the army have stepped in to get rid of her....and install their own puppet. There is no chance of an election or real democracy or hope that the people will get a look in. No, the deal is to bring back an exile who will turns the taps on their way.
China is perhaps the most important victim of this kind of approach too. There are seven
The list goes on and on, perhaps only Brazil of late had a real anti-corruption drive that was labelled accurately as such.
In Britain we have a pro-corruption drive.
The introduction of different nationalities of gangster to liven up our dull country.
The latest being a Romanian mafia power struggle.
Just what is the point of the UK Parliament ? Especially if it doesn't deliver Brexit and stop all this ?
