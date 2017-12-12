Bitcoin bubble - will it be anothe Long-Term Capital Management

Many moons ago, indeed decades now, there was a hedge fund that managed to leverage itself up so much that it caused a massive loss in Wall Street and even led to the resignation of the Chairman of UBS.
So, is this time different?
Bitcoin is a classic tulip-bubble mania. There is a limited supply, there is some kind of magic involved, retail investors are sucked in and there is plenty of liquidity in the market to push the currency on.
Of course, historically most of the bitcoins have been used by mafia and corrupt governments as a means of washing illegal gains. But these players have had ample opportunity this year to clear out, at a massive profit too!
So now the base is increasingly retail investors and some more risky financial broker-dealers who smell trading profits.
With the CME now allowing shorting of Bitcoin for the first time, there may well be hedge funds who come into the market now to take a bet on the collapse.
The danger though is that bitcoin is now worth some $270 billion and this changes rapidly daily. Ina major crash there is a lot of money to be destroyed. LTCM only burned through around $4 billion in 1998!
Over the course of this week the meteoric rise of bitcoin does seem to have stopped with the CME entry to the market and it is now stable at around $17000 per bitcoin.
One key element that may help stop a big impact if there were to be a run on bitcoin is that most holders would be sitting on paper losses only - in that most coin were created or traded at much lower values, thus the losses are not real in the sense of investment money going south.
But a 50% crash in the price (which is nothing when it has gone up 1700% this year) would be a big hit - I wonder where the bodies would be because there would definitely be some big hits with $130 billion of losses to share around
6 comments:
"Roughly 40% of the cryptocurrency is owned by 1,000 people, claims Aaron Brown, head of financial markets research at AQR Capital Management. In such an unregulated market, Brown said large holders of bitcoin could potentially be working together to orchestrate price changes."
You think ??
With the CME now allowing shorting of Bitcoin for the first time
??? You mean they are selling futures contracts for the first time. There have never been any laws against shorting physical BTC if you can find a lender and IG index have been offering short cfds for a good while now. There are also ETF's and trusts containing bitcoin that can be shorted if you can find a lender or via a cfd.
there is plenty of liquidity in the market to push the currency on
Is there? There are lots of rumours of wash trading for a start. And then there what I call the computer game nature of the crypto exchanges. You deposit 'fiat' and then you play an endless game of swapping BTC for other coins and tokens. If you want to sit in dollars again you use 'tether' a crypto currency that is supposed to be pegged to the dollar. Everyone playing the game wants the prices to increase. As long as the players are depositing more 'fiat' (or real money as most of us would call it) money than they are withdrawing the game can continue. Once inflows turn negative people will run for the hills with the cash. The funny but is most people playing this game have convinced themselves 'fiat' might well be rendered worthless by crypto and have decided they never want it back anyway.
The danger though is that bitcoin is now worth some $270 billion and this changes rapidly daily. Ina major crash there is a lot of money to be destroyed.
No money will be destroyed whatsoever unless loans in 'fiat' are defaulted on as a result of people leveraging to buy and/or mine BTC and other crypto.
The whole thing is a massive waste of everybodies time and effort, if is ends this will be a good thing won't it?
But having said that I do wonder to what extent the cfd firms are gambling on their own book.
SL - Your last point is my one, there will be lots of 'unreal' damage...but unknown amounts of real damage. The total losses on sub-prime were only $300 billion direct and that caused a $15 trillion downturn.
So it all depends how leveraged all the players have gotten.
Anyway how is copper going? I see the S&P500 is above 2660 today.
"More short term, I've bought some S&P500 call options (2660 strike) again like last year. Hopefully I won't sell too early this year and miss out on a big win."
I sold too early again the other week and made 6/4. It was 4/1 two hour later. Contract expires on Friday, so watch it be a 10 bagger on Wednesday or Thursday!
The thesis worked, but looks like I should have just bought some bitcoin etfs.
I don't like to gamble but broke my own rule and bought some ethereum recently.I sold up today and made enough for a decent xmas but it is something that I will not repeat, something just doesn't seem right.
The currency is a side issue. It's the virtual ledger (Blockchain) that is the big news. Whatever happens to Bitcoin (and I really wish I was in) banking faces a challenge.
I now see nothing less virtual about bitcoin than fiat and those holding sterling when it dropped 17% overnight might agree.
I've changed my tune having argued with lots of people and lost.
Where I have doubts is that fiat is at least the responsibility of central banks and governments (usually elected) and Bitcoin is parentless. The counter culturalists say it democracises money but it does the reverse. For all the faults of the banking system and government system there is some accountability either through election or the threat of revolt.
For we in the West we are - despite all - doing well from our banking; 'democratisation' of the system will see governments unable to raise taxes, so where does that leave society ?
