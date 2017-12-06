Coin flip Brexit to come?

So if May does not survive the week, of which there is an outside change I feel given her recent public appearances, then I think we come to a coin flip.
1) Hammond gets the gig as PM and takes us down the softest non-Brexit, Brexit imaginable. This is not such a terrible strategy, all those UKIP voters soon went back to Labour anyway when there was a General Election. Perhaps this may do the trick, winning lots of remainers onto your 35% base would be a good effort.
2) Gove gets the job and we go Hard Brexit with the DUP. This is, um, a higher risk strategy as it involves continuing the civil war in the Establishment and finding out how much of the remoaning is bluster and how much is true. As such, he will shine as a national hero forever or be condemned to the depths of a Gordon Brown.
What is clearer by the day, is that the middle road of May is harder to achieve, not just in Brussels, but in the Cabinet too.
2 comments:
if 1) what is the point of the tory party (I'd say that anyway) and Parliament. Better they abolish themsleves and wwe have direct rule from Brussels via the Civil Service and be done with the pretence.
Yeah, my choice in the EU Referendum was which set of w*nkers I had to put up with. I only want one - if I get Brussels the UK tw*ts have to go. Preferable with lengths of piano wire for the piss-poor treasonous job of Brexit they have managed thus far.
Post a Comment