Euro Fudge Brexit Bake-Off results

In the first round of the Brexit bake-off Euro challenge, the contestants were set a keen challenge.
They had to bake an enormous Euro Fudge brownie, first by developing the recipe but then, in a standard test designed to increase ratings, they were only allowed to turn the oven on with 15 minutes to go - thereby guaranteeing an exciting end to this first half of the series - but of course, we have no final winner as yet
In testing conditions, the main contestants worked hard:
- Keen Irish labourer, Leo "Vrad" McPaddy, tested his pink French fancy recipe late in the day with near disastrous results. But all came good, with the icing applied just in the nick of time to cover what was in reality an empty shell of fudge.
- The Belgian chocolatier, Mr Willy Junker, struggled with his whisky flavoured fudge, insisting on keeping his recipe unchanged despite complaints from many tasters that it was unpalatable. Eventually the final product, with only minor modifications, appears have sold well.
- UK stalwart, Theresa Maybecake, struggled in getting her recipe at all, it either all hard or all soft fudde. In a major panic towards the end of the show, having had her had fudge spilled by Vrad, she loaded up with soft fudge - and in doing so, has won great acclaim to take into the second half of the series.
Stay tuned fudge fans, there is plenty more on the way!
4 comments:
Surprised you didn't mention soggy bottoms, of which there are a few.
V.good post.
Seems to me we're leaving in name only.
Time to sharpen the pitchfork.
My best friend is recently divorced and is a doppleganger for Paul Hollywood.
The totty interest in him is simply unbelievable. It's no surprise that the real Mr Hollywood has strayed.
(I look like a pound shop Sean Connery now. Good thing I'm not in the running.)
No need to sharpen pitchforks. No need to do anything.
- don't pay the BBC licence
- don't vote Tory
- don't pay tax where you can avoid it
- don't pay parking/speeding fines
They cannot prosecute 17 million of us.
We can be more powerful than terrorists simply by not doing things.
