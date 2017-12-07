'Green' means nothing to Modern Man

Readers will know I sometimes pause to take pictures out of the window during my travels, at goings-on that catch my eye. Yesterday's photo opportunity was in a new Dutch business park that wishes to be known as a paragon of ultra-green practices. Out of the window I espy this git, whose task seems to be to use a leaf-clearing blower to remove a large quantity of sand off a flat roof. He appears to be trying to blow it, thoughtfully, onto the ground / vehicles below.
Whatever he thinks he's doing, he's useless at it. Every time he corrals some of the sand with his blower, he waves the thing somewhere else and the first bit of sand is disturbed again. Back and forth he goes, making no significant headway. Either he has no idea how to use his 'tool', or it's the wrong method.
After 20 minutes of this nonsense, operative #2 appears with ... a broom! He gets to work, evidently making excellent and steady progress - their relative achievements can be clearly seen in the pucture below. He shovels the sand that he's methodically mounding up into a wheelbarrow, instead of idly over the edge. They stop to have an argument. Broom-man prevails, and they finish up in no time, with almost all the sand in his barrow, available for recycling.
My observation is that Modern Man has a strange sort of stupid pride that says - using a broom is beneath me: I must be given a power-tool ! Funnily enough, I'm also willing to bet it's more effort waving that chunk of a leaf-blower around for an hour than it is spending 15 minutes with a broom. But, obviously, it's somehow demeaning. So capital equipment must be furnished, and electricity consumed.
It goes without saying, Modern Man's Stupid Pride has consequences a lot less *green* than broom-man's approach. A plague on oafish Modern Man - and the lame management that panders to him.
ND
4 comments:
Doesn't sound like your time was terribly productive either !
Spat my coffee out @ DM's.
I'd finished supervising the paint-drying
Nor to Modern Woman - I know a young lady who thinks that livestock farming is wrong because of all the methane the animals produce, but who is also perfectly happy to jet off to Bali or Sri Lanka, the return trip per head consuming about 900 litres of jet paraffin, or about 5 months worth of my central heating oil.
The Guardian today features "where to go in South America".
