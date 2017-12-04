Nuclear Spring?

This week promises to be quite interesting on the nukes front. We are promised announcements (belated) on the government's Small Modular Reactor programme, and things have been looking up a bit on the Big Nukes front, too.
We've looked at SMRs before. The potential is certainly there, on paper - before the prospect is dashed by the NIMBY reaction, city by city, where they need to be installed in order to secure one of the primary benefits (= highly efficient district heating). Still, Blair thought the British Public wouldn't stand for any type of nuclear revival back in 2005, and forbad any mention of it before the GE of that year. Plenty of people, including hereabouts, bitterly resent the Hinkley deal - but mostly on economic grounds (and warm traditional feelings towards the French, of course). It doesn't seem to be a vote-loser, though. But that maybe because it is on a brownfield site in a remote Somerset field ...
Needless to say, the would-be developers just want public money to get started. They'll probably get a bit, actually.
On that large-nuke front, the players who were making UK waves five years ago have more or less melted into the background (excepting EDF, of course) and, unsurprisingly, Centrica would like to be out altogether. But the government seems to have found replacements for them - Chinese and Koreans - with revived interest in the Horizon and NuGen projects. On paper (again) you could argue there is still 18 GW of capacity under consideration - that figure includes Hinkley, which is not actually being built yet, they are simply being rather flamboyant in their preliminary civil engineering (the photo they always show is just the concrete-mixing plant).
A week from now we may have a clearer picture.
I just cant see the future in Nukes when battery technology is moving at such a pace and we have the rapid decline in wind and solar costs to something, which whilst still heavily subsidised, is cheaper than Nukes with less of the decommissioning costs.
Never said it made sense!
Battery technology isn't moving all that fast, and the cost of enough batteries to smooth out the intermittent power from wind and solar is very high. Think about powering London over a windless weekend in January.
And I'm not sure the decommissioning costs of sixty years supply of batteries is any lower than that of a nuclear fission plant producing the same energy.
Tesla is going to dent electric as it becomes apparent that battery has constant issues.
"And I'm not sure the decommissioning costs of sixty years supply of batteries is any lower than that of a nuclear fission plant producing the same energy."
One is short term recycling and the other is very, very, very long term recycling.
BTN Nick love the idea of people "melting away" when it comes to nuclear power. Very apt.
Chinese and Korean. Bloody hell.
In 1959 we were running the world's first industrial-scale nuclear generator and building the next-generation AGR.
China was entering three years of famine, with tens of millions of deaths (between 15 and 45 million), caused by the Great Leap Forward.
The relative decline of the UK since 1960 has to be one of the greatest ever in a country that's not been defeated in (external) war. Still, we now have diversity.
