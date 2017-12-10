Sunday, 10 December 2017

Peanuts. The Brexit deal.

Image result for charlie brown friends
Anna Soubry

Image result for charlie brown characters
Amber Rudd
Image result for charlie brown characters
Leo Varadkar
Image result for charlie brown characters
Nigel Farage
Image result for charlie brown characters
Keir Starmer
Related image
Theresa May and Arlene Foster
Image result for charlie brown sad
Image result for charlie brown friends
Jeremy Corbyn
David Davis
Image result for happy dance snoopy cartoon
The European Union
2 comments:

Electro-Kevin said...

v good.

No-one saw the Good Friday Agreement as the surrender of British home rule forever - not even Blair, one shouldn't think.

What a mighty victory for the IRA that's turned out to be.

(We still have terror - via a different border and people.)

11:45 am
Anonymous said...

Well time to organise boycott of Republic food in UK.

No more Kerry Gold, Irish beef or spuds.

Last time Irish nobs tried to support Germans was Casement!

4:27 pm

