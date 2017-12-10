Peanuts. The Brexit deal.

v good. No-one saw the Good Friday Agreement as the surrender of British home rule forever - not even Blair, one shouldn't think. What a mighty victory for the IRA that's turned out to be. (We still have terror - via a different border and people.)
Well time to organise boycott of Republic food in UK.No more Kerry Gold, Irish beef or spuds.Last time Irish nobs tried to support Germans was Casement!
