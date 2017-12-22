The Christmas Post

Friday, 22 December 2017

Happy Xmas one and all.


It has certainly been a strange year and to be frank 2018 looks already like it is just going to get weirder.


We will have a proper review next week and some predictions for 2018 at New Year's.


In the meantime, have a good time all with family and friends.
Bill Quango MP said...

Merry Christmas to everyone.
Enjoy the peace.

11:46 am
E-K said...

Happy Christmas.

12:54 pm
Dick the Prick said...

Happy Chrimbo!

1:52 pm
john cheshire said...

Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year and roll on March 2019.

2:09 pm
Anonymous said...

A Happy Christmas to all contributors here !

Don Cox

2:30 pm
dearieme said...

We like Xmas 2017 so much we're going to hold two.

3:25 pm
John Miller said...

Have a great time lads. May your god go with you.

5:28 pm
Steven_L said...

Merry Xmas to everyone :)

8:18 pm
Anonymous said...

Happy Christmas to all of you and may 2018 be less "interesting" than 2017. Thanks for all the food for thought this year.

8:37 pm
Nick Drew said...

... and a belated Happy Xmas from me, too - just back home from travels in time to be given final shopping duties to discharge

Joy to the world!

12:36 pm
andrew said...


Not at all wierd
Disclaimer - I am probably wrong.
I was reflecting on Brexit / Remain / Hard exit / Soft exit / Poached Exit / Exit curry/ etc and all the drivers.
And it all makes sense. I have an ingenious explanation, but there is not enough time to write it in this small margin.
Merry christmas.





4:24 pm

