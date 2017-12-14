Tories for Corbyn!

It is all very well making Parliament have a vote on the final Brexit deal. I still don't get what difference it will make:
1) It passes and so the House has had its say but to all practical intents and purposes it meant nothing.
2) They vote it down, but then what? A currency crisis for sure and a new political crisis. Either the UK crashes out without a deal if we are very close to March 2019 or a new Government is needed for a new negotiation.
The Tories, by dint of voting against their own bill, can't then try to form a new minority Government. So either the Labour Party take over with a silly minority or in some kind of Grand Coalition (mmm, how likely is that!).
Or we have an election, where justly the Tories would be routed for making such a mess of things since 2015.
And that means the most Left Wing Government ever being elected - along with a Brexit in Name Only. Truly the worst outcome imaginable. Yuck!
Don’t local constituencies have the capacity to deselect?
I find it hard to imagine the likes of Grieve, Soubry or Allen are particularly popular with their local parties.
