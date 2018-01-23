Boris Shows Up May for the Useless Politician She Is

One of the reasons the Iranian revolution 1979-81 succeeded so brilliantly was that the incoming clerical regime delivered an immediate financial win for the entire population. This they did by the simple expedient of curtailing the Shah's immense military expenditure and returning the money to people's pockets. Thus, long before the clerics started on the hateful stuff, everyone had settled back thinking - you know what, this ain't so bad. It gave them a clear run at what they really wanted to do.
What May ought to have done on her own Day 1 was to declare that the amount of the UK's net contribution to the EU in 2016 would be added to the NHS budget - starting the day we left the EU. She'd have killed dead the silliest meme she now has to face week in, week out; and she'd have had well over half the population militating to get us out ASAP.
Impossible? Hardly: that's around £8 billion, and the NHS budget 2015-16 was £116 bn. What with all the clamour and political blackmail we know she will succumb to anyway, it'll be more than £124bn by 2019 come what may.
Boris' latest self-serving nonsense merely goes to highlight the masterstroke that was available to a creative politician back in summer 2016. Ah yes ...
Might it still work? Presumably now, Hammond would stamp his little foot, and that would be that. He wouldn't have had the chance if it had been on his desk when he first walked into the office.
ND
4 comments:
It's true that she's useless, but as I've said before, if she gets us out of the EU, I’ll be like Karlsefni praising Freydis Eiriksdottir after she fought the Skraelings – “she’s done evil things, but I for one will honour her from this day”.
The relatively benign economic outlook, as even Goldman Jim O'Neill accepts, gives us a great chance that the exit hit will not be too vicious.
But of course the EU want to encourager les autres, which raises the chance of a hard Brexit - and there's always the possibility that the Blairite stay-behinds will try a coup at that point, supported by the Clarks and Heseltines, not to mention the Lords and probably the judiciary.
That would require May to ignore her prime directive to give people nothing at all, to make them sweat.
She's either a useless politician or she's following to the letter the orders given to her by her handlers.
I see Nick Timothy is putting himself about in the media - I have some sympathy with many of his views, but after the fiasco of the last election I think a multi-year period of silence would have been in order.
Have you no shame, sir?
