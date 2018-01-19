Chilling Developments in China ...

Firstly, the literal chill that has set in since the new "Xi Jinping Thought" was rolled out, including making China "beautiful" and, errr, less lethal to anyone depending on breathing for their existence. This of course means switching off coal-fired power stations - not for reasons of CO2 emissions, about which they care little or perhaps nothing, but for reasons of outright air pollution.
|I know exactly what you're thinking
Yes, unless you are the USA or the UK with plenty of gas-fired capacity, phasing out coal is pretty damn' difficult, as Germany illustrates all too clearly.
But we know all this. Back to China: what's more interesting to me is that "Freeze" article linked to above, from Greenpeace. It makes extensive use of complaints aired on Chinese social media, which have evidently dodged the Great Firewall.
But for how long? Read here and here about how China intends to institute a comprehensive monitoring / ranking / stick-and-carrot-consequences system controlling its citizens' every thought and action, very much based on the ubiquity of social meejah. How many "Social Credit System" brownie-points will be deducted when you post about how the heating won't work?
The first of those two pieces is a definite must-read for the weekend. Lots of politicians much closer to home than Beijing will be following Chinese Social Credit developments with *interest*. Chilling? Oh yes, very chilling indeed.
ND
9 comments:
The Black Mirror episode that imagines a world with a social credit system is well worth a watch. Let's hope it's not prophetic (although with our current generation of authoritarian pols, it's depressing to think that it could well be - and even worse, state-controlled)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nosedive
Isn't the introduction & use of Alexa, Siri & Smart Meters going down the same road ?
David - at least Alexa & Siri are voluntary; and likewise signing up to let your 'phone company, G and FB know all about you
(are smart meters particularly troubling, privacy-wise? - when compared with what mobiles can tell about you)
it's always ironic that, whereas 1984 (and Mr Xi) envisages state imposition of these monitoring systems (2-way telescreen required to be on all the time etc), in practice most people cheerfully enrol themselves voluntarily!
Perhaps it's to increase the demand for nuclear power stations, and hence their... versatile fuels.
"Remember: Marriott’s crimes were 1) a survey that put Hong Kong, Taiwan & Tibet in a long list of “countries” & 2) an errant (like). There was no attempt to criticise China, no political point being made. In response, one of its key communications avenues was potentially shut."
https://twitter.com/Davidramli/status/953919259519799296
Re China & nuclear power: Their keenness seems to be cooling a lot. They are beginning to see the problems similarly to the west, partly because they have hit 3+ year delays building the western designs (EPR & AP1000). Westinghouse going bust has unnerved them, as they had based the mid-term future on further developing the Westinghouse design (into the bigger CAP1400).
But most importantly I think is dubious economics, even in China. As Nuclear Engineering International puts it:
"The biggest issue today affecting the Chinese programme is its economic viability... However, the slowing Chinese economy, the switch to less energy- intensive activities, and over-investment in power generation means that generation capacity outweighs grid capacity in some provinces and companies are fighting to export power from their plants. New nuclear units may not run at the 80-90% capacity factors necessary to pay back their capital cost.
Tariffs are also under threat. The central government is gradually liberalising the Chinese power sector and making it more responsive to economic conditions. ... So far as profitability can be measured with Chinese power [companies], it has declined sharply in recent years with the extent of market over-supply, so clearly something has to be done."
http://www.neimagazine.com/opinion/opinionnuclear-in-china-why-the-slowdown-5896525/
Russia is also having a nuclear power wobbly, realising the weak economics mean they only get built when the Russian govt puts up cheap finance:
"Given the reduced demand for energy in Russia, Rosenergoatom has already curtailed the investment programme, and some nuclear projects have been postponed or frozen ... once after current orders for the construction of NPPs abroad were completed, it may have no more foreign orders. Rosatom would then focus more on operational maintenance and repair of NPPs and nuclear fuel supplies"
http://www.neimagazine.com/news/newsrosatom-considers-delaying-reactor-commissioning-5959916
And South Korea's new govt is anti more domestic nuclear power, post-Fukushima. Japan is stalled. France/EDF looks shaky. I foresee some international mergers ahead.
All in all reality is badly affecting nuclear power futures the world round. Except perhaps that bright-spot(!) North Korea which is developing an indigenous experimental 25–30 MWe light water power reactor ....
North Korea which is developing an indigenous experimental 25–30 MWe light water power reactor ....
Can it be strapped to an ICBM?
Nick - I'd hate to be thought of as wearing tinfoil headgear, but I loathe the notion of smart meters not for surveillance reasons but simply for their potential for selective remote disconnection - either by the State or hackers.
"Right, numbers 4, 11, 32, 35 and 46 Acacia Avenue are seriously behind in their social credits. Take out their power for 48 hours ..."
AMI meters already have a 'legitimate' remote disconnection capability for 'Emergency Load Control', so not easy for consumers to know whether they're being punished or are genuinely selected at random to be blacked out to allow over peak demands to be managed ... any household without a dialysis machine or suchlike is vulnerable.
In the event of the most serious civil disturbance, the State being able to selectively take out web access, power and mobile phone access for targeted individuals is far more medja friendly than troops on the street.
Fair enough concern, Mr R: but I'd simply point out that *they* can target your finances and mobile phone with great precision already, which could, if anything, be even more crippling - switching off the power is rather a blunt instrument. I know of plenty of places I can unilaterally cadge a bit of electricity: but money & phone connections can be more tricky ...
And to people (not yourself) who say "I don't want anyone knowing I'm not using any power, ergo out of the house for a week", I'd reply: both the phone company and google (*among others*) know you're precisely in a particular hotel in Singapore: and if they can be arsed to hack in, they even know what you are doing there, and probably when you are coming back to Acacia Avenue, too
Post a Comment