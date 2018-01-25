Crime Statistics - Yeah, Right

|Suspicious inflection in 1996 ...
I'd also like to know (and maybe our good friend Kev could tell us) - when did senior police officers start getting bonuses based on crime statistics? On the graph from that Grauniad article, 1996 is a very suspicious inflection-point (even though that's the Crime Survey rather than police data).
And ... whether ACPO has had a meeting, when it was discussed if their financial lobbying efforts might be better served by seeing that long downwards trend going into reverse. Here's an interesting quote (Grauniad again). "May risks facing a repeat of the period from 1988 to 1992, when police recorded crime figures doubled in England and Wales. The Tories were in power then ..."
Just wondering, that's all. I expect that's a thought-crime now - another plus for the statistics.
ND
We're being told the BCS figures show falling crime. On the other hand, it's pretty hard to claim that an increase in robbery, a pretty well defined crime, is down to different recording methods.
The years when Ken Clarke was cutting the budgets are delivering. I forget who was Home Secretary over that period.
"1996 is a very suspicious inflection-point": no it isn't, it's a turning point. You have just failed O-level maths.
Are vehicle thefts up because of keyless entry / start?
I have no idea about rewards.
I was with a group last week that would have answered that for me - or maybe not.
