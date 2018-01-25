Thursday, 25 January 2018

Crime Statistics - Yeah, Right

What is a citizen to make of "soaring crime rates"?  This from the same source that gave us steadily falling cime statistics fro the mid 1990s.  Periodically one reads about various factors suggesting the falling trend might be true - something to do with flourine in the water or no lead in petrol any more.  It would be nice if it were true - it would set us looking for some more equally controllable factors to work on.

Suspicious inflection in 1996 ...
Then there are the 'freakonomics' factoids:  murder rates are down because surgeons are much better at saving the victims of gun and knife.  And all manner of other contributory factors - such as the invention of new crimes - and the ignoring of others (like insider frauds the banks never report, which we've discussed before).

I'd also like to know (and maybe our good friend Kev could tell us) - when did senior police officers start getting bonuses based on crime statistics?   On the graph from that Grauniad article, 1996 is a very suspicious inflection-point (even though that's the Crime Survey rather than police data).

And ... whether ACPO has had a meeting, when it was discussed if their financial lobbying efforts might be better served by seeing that long downwards trend going into reverse.  Here's an interesting quote (Grauniad again). "May risks facing a repeat of the period from 1988 to 1992, when police recorded crime figures doubled in England and Wales. The Tories were in power then ..."

 Just wondering, that's all.  I expect that's a thought-crime now - another plus for the statistics.

 ND
Posted by
5 comments:

Anonymous said...

We're being told the BCS figures show falling crime. On the other hand, it's pretty hard to claim that an increase in robbery, a pretty well defined crime, is down to different recording methods.

The years when Ken Clarke was cutting the budgets are delivering. I forget who was Home Secretary over that period.

4:51 pm
dearieme said...

"1996 is a very suspicious inflection-point": no it isn't, it's a turning point. You have just failed O-level maths.

5:13 pm
Steven_L said...

Are vehicle thefts up because of keyless entry / start?





5:24 pm
Electro-Kevin said...
This comment has been removed by the author.
8:16 pm
Electro-Kevin said...

I have no idea about rewards.

I was with a group last week that would have answered that for me - or maybe not.

8:24 pm

