Tuesday, 9 January 2018

Is May worse than Brown?

Hmm....


  May Brown
  Policies Management Competence
     
Positives Brexit  
  No Spending Splurge  
  Nationalising Banks  
  No Euro  
     
Negatives PC drivel like equal pay Mandelson
  Dementia taxes Phone throwing
  Great Crash McBride
  Spending Splurge Non Election
  Selling gold at $300 Walking into Cupboard
  Tax Credits 2017 Election
  Energy Policy screw-ups Reshuffles jokes
  Hinkley point Conference speech
    Dodging Corbyn debates
    2017 Manifesto
     
6 comments:

Electro-Kevin said...

That you're making a comparison says it all.

1:31 pm
Bill Quango MP said...

The Old PM comparison.

It was said if Margaret Thatcher had to make a difficult decision she would stay up all night reading the documents. Then inform the cabinet of her decision in the morning.

John Major stayed up all night reading the documents. And asked the cabinet to make a decision in the morning.

Tony Blair had someone summarise the documents for him. He sought a decision from the inner sofa cabinet in the morning.

Gordon Brown stayed up all night reading the documents. In the morning he asked for more documents.

David Cameron had someone else read all the documents while he was asleep. In the morning he'd ask for a precis and make an Old Etonian's club decision without telling the Lib Dems.

Theresa May stayed up all night reading the documents. Discussed them in the morning with the cabinet, where the cabinet secretary then told her what to do.

3:10 pm
Nick Drew said...

and Alec Douglas Home took out a box of matches to halp with the sums

3:15 pm
CityUnslicker said...

BQ that would have been a better post!

3:59 pm
miker22 said...

Tony Blair would have asked Alastair Campbell which decision would have made him look better.

4:21 pm
john cheshire said...

I remember hearing a statement by someone famous; I forget who it was; who said something along the lines that all happy people tend to be happy in a similar way but unhappy people tend to be unhappy in different ways.

Well I think the statement kind of applies to incompetent people; incompetent people tend to be incompetent in different ways, and your two examples would seem to support that assertion.

5:32 pm

