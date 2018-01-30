It is not just Russia...

So say the highly intelligent, err, US intelligence agencies.
The USA is in a real bind with China.
On the one hand, China creates the mass market products that keep the American consumer market on the road, including the all-American Apple Iphone X - 100% China made of course by Foxconn.
The Chinese also finance this trade by being the willing buyer of trillions of dollars worth of US T-bills. So much so, that it has become a truly symbiotic relationship wherein unpicking it would really hurt both parties.
But China has also made many of its gains through stealth, subterfuge and outright theft. It's brand new FC-31 fighter is a copy of the US F-35 - America's own newest jet fighter. China stole the plans via industrial espionage. In the corporate world, most manufacturing companies from the West managed to destroy themselves in China, where with no intellectual property protection, their products were copied and delivered more cheaply with no recourse. Far fewer Western companies go to China now, the flow has turned the other way (which kind of works too, those expensive flats in Mayfair needed cocky buyers too....).
Moreover, just today the US is calling out China to be on a par with Russia in terms of a state threat. Not because it is as aggressive, but because it is so much richer and has its vast human intelligence network that Russia lacks.
Militarily too, there is no doubt China could defend its Eastern Hemisphere now from an US attack. It is 10 years since the Chinese sub famously emerged in the middle of the US 5th Fleet off Taiwan, since then they have been busy building even quitter nuclear and diesel subs and better missiles (recently tested in Syria by the Iranians, natch).
So what can the US do, one thing in their favour is that as much as the Chinese detest the West and still harbour deep hatred for the colonial period, they don't much care for the rest of the world beyond it being a source of raw materials. Not for China a global peacekeeper role. For all the talk of the Belt and Road, it is an aggressive economic strategy with little military input. Compare and contrast to the USA post 1945 with bases left and indeed, expanded, around the world.
China has problems at home too in the medium term as it tries to adapt its one-party rule state to the internet age and an impossibly large population to control. But time is on China's side.
How Trump and the US deal with China, always a canny negotiator (see since this month how European oil prices have increased after China/Russia agreed to reduce supplies going West and send them East instead), will be interesting to watch. No President yet has got it right, Trump at least tried with his Syria strike whilst dining with President Li.
What would you do?
9 comments:
I remember around 2000-odd the absolute desperation to "get into China", and various Chinese VIPs being led around my financial services workplace.
I imagine Huweai switches and hubs have sent back a lot of useful data to China by now - when BT started installing their kit I couldn't believe it. Talk about capitalists selling rope.
"What would you do?"
Large and increasing tariffs on Chinese tech. Yes, I know, we'd have to learn how to make things all over again.
Just embrace it, stop checking the 'UK sellers' box on eBay, download 'Wish' on your mobile, perhaps even brave AliExpress. Move your savings to Asia and learn some basic pleasantries in Mandarin.
We stopped the direct importing a good few years back. It was far, far cheaper to do it that way.
But sometimes, too often, the stuff would be fake. Or faulty. Or shoddy.
And impossible to exchange or get more than a partial credit.
Stock that was supposed to be 'mixed colour' would come in 90% one colour. A lousy one too.
So it was just easier to go back to dealing with UK importers of the same stuff and pay the margin.
@Steven_L - "resistance is useless!"
The British Empire was "an aggressive economic strategy" too.
Don Cox
A carve up, between the KSA and China and east/west crapistan, is there much left of Britain to save?
"is there much left of Britain to save"
How about the people?
Anonymous said...
"is there much left of Britain to save"
All to play for still with GKN.
The Chinese military is still more than a generation behind the west and relies on the lefty media here to try and convince us the game is up, capitalism has failed blah blah blah. Talk of carrier killer missiles is supposed to us how just how backward thinking we are (never mind chinas rush to build carriers) yet the media forgewts finding the carriers and remaining intact long enough to engage given U.S. capabilities. Barring the opening week or two the Americans have just been fighting (with political handicaps) a glorified police action their first world war fighting capacity is undiminished and unmatched in its power....and under Trump will only increase....fuck China.
Post a Comment