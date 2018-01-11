Thursday, 11 January 2018
It's OK to Love Nigel Farage?
You see, today, Mr Farage has pulled a complete blinder. Sat around for months on end he has witnessed the remain-led London media-political complex world banging on and on about a second referendum.
Also, defining leave voters as evil, thick, ignorant racists (well, that is the before the watershed version). Hating the world and wishing they could wind the clock back to happier, Cameron-Blair times. Listening to endless Alibhai Brown on screech-repeat.
But also, rather awkwardly in retrospect, declaring Nigel Farage as the devil incarnate and Nazi etc. etc.
And his response; to agree with them. We should have a second referendum.
Of Course!
Now the dilemma, to agree with ignorant, thick, devil incarnate Nazi or to oppose him. To stand against everything he is as any true Hate not Hope believer simply has to do.
Which today, now means, errr....to argue against a 2nd referendum. Worse, once you consider for about, oh say 9 seconds, what on earth the question on the ballot would actually be given where we are...you realise this is a terrible idea and complete non-starter. Pity to have been pushing it so hard for 18 months then - but can you be seen to agree with Farage?
No, now the only righteous choice is to continue disagreeing with Nigel and declare there is no necessity or capability to hold a second referendum. Mrs May can lead us best to the hoped for remain holy land of leaving the EU in name only.
So, for all his many faults, Mr Farage remains quite capable of showing up time after time how thick and ignorant the metropolitan remain cheerleaders really are.
4 comments:
The big question now is what kind of Brexit we have.
Some people who voted leave had a hard brexit in mind, some wanted a soft brexit. Some wanted to slam shut the doors and stop immigration and turn up the protectionism, others had a global, free trading, free movement Singapore style solution in mind. These options are obviously mutually incompatible.
The referendum should therefore ask "What should the goal of our negotiations be?" with options
1. Hard Brexit: leave the EU, the EEA, the customs union and the single market.
2. Soft Brexit: leave the EU and remain members of the single market.
3. No Brexit: don't leave the EU after all.
I am certain that we would find that whilst the Leave coalition of Hard and Soft Brexiteers had the majority, when it comes to real actionable policy that will guide our next steps, Remain has the plurality.
Umm.. you can't really have referendums that have a non-binary outcome, because you can't then enact them in Parliament. |Do you not realise the outcome would be the same as we have now in all circumstances other than a 50%+ vote for option 3. What on earth is the point of that since it wont happen? Nice try though
What we have now is that everyone knows that there is a majority against a Hard Brexit (the Remainers plus the Soft Brexiteers who don't want to crash the economy) and there's a majority against a Soft Brexit (the Remainers, plus the Hard Brexiteers who can't stand freedom of movement), and therefore obviously going for one of the other will be the ruin of the career of whoever is responsible for it.
So everyone's flapping around doing basically nothing.
Anonymous - no one knows what will happen.
The chances of Brexit 'crashing the economy' are slim to none. Much more likely is that some level of growth will be removed.
Also likely that we might get additional growth (over what we would have if we stayed in the EU) if we can trade more freely.
So on balance no option can be said to be more likely.
What we have voted for is to remove the EU bureaucracy whether that applies to the Single Market, Free Movement or Laws from Brussels.
People have decided that this is worth the cost of leaving the EU. Whether that makes the country worse off it irrelevant.
