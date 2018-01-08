Live UK Cabinet re-shuffle!

In a non-exclusive first for C@W we are going to cover the Government re-shuffle as it happens.
However, it seems none of the Foreign Secretary, Chancellor, Home Secretary will change or the Brexit Head - so the response of our man on the scene so far is this....
Updates later...
possibly....
5 comments:
Is it just me or since watching US politics, with Trump playing his games with the media/DNC, that British politics just seems so utterly boring in comparison.
I wonder how Trump would handle Brexit negotiations...
My uncle puts together a better cabinet and he's an alcoholic.
still no need for updates. internal party changes only - just half way through the working day so a 1970's style leisurely pace...
Brokenshire was out of his depth so that's good but otherwise....tumbleweeds. It's rather petty if McGloughlin is being demoted as if to signify blame for the election campaign. I hardly think he 'masterminded' that dog's breakfast.
It's good to see Kemi Badenoch get her first job. Her maiden speech was impressive.
Don Cox
Post a Comment