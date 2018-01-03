Populists, are dicks.

Its a sad fact, but true.
The leaders of populism are colossal arses.From Trump down, whether progressives or regressives, they just don’t have any good leaders.
Worse. They actually have bad leaders.
Le Pen.
A populist leader who took over an almost Nazi style fascist party managed to bring it all the way to the final round of France's election process. Despite the supreme odds against her of doing this, she did.
And then fluffed the round. Ranted and raved like the junior league politician she is. And scared off those who were wondering if a bit of authoritarianism wouldn’t go amiss in the ungovernable country
Nigel Farage.
An amazing figure. Took UKIP to the heights that actually threatened the Tory partie's ability to hold power. Actually caused the strategic decisions within the conservative leadership that directly led to the UK leaving the EU.
He achieved his, and his parties aim, without having more than two borrowed MPs. A giant political figure of the 21st century. And also a huge ass.
Every time he was getting close to breaking through. To turning those 4 million votes into a powerful, political force to usurp the liberals third place status, he managed to drop the ball.
Not just drop it. But kick it far into touch. Where it landed in a cow pat.
As with Le Pen, when the time for a little moderation came, Nigel would always, always decide instead to turn up the rhetoric to eleven and feed his opponents narrative.
Trump.
Trump I want to do separately so we won't dwell too much. Suffice to say most thought him unfit before he became President. And they have been proved right. He is unfit for the office.
But he is still President. He did take on the vested interests in the same way Farage did. And won the biggest, most powerful prize on earth. Against the same, impossible odds.
But what has he done to cement this new type of politics? To make the new way? The new idea. The genuine “populist, my people” party.
Not much.
His thin skin has allowed the 'whole world is against us, but we shall endure and prosper,' to become 'the whole world is against me. Well I'll show them...'
Which was always how he was. So it shouldn't be a surprise he still is. But it still sort of is. He IS President, after all. Although looking increasingly like a one term President.
Corbyn.
The man of the hour. He stands on the cusp of power. Of bringing about the Marxist-Lenninist-Chavist-Maoist and whatever other teenage romantic socialist collective ideas he still waves banners in his head for.
Another, remarkable, against the odds winner. Another written off low ability loser who's populist magic touch has brought great and unlikely rewards.
Instead of being in the dustbin of history, he has managed to almost make communism for the 21st century a reality. Here. In the UK. Where we don't have any time for that 'European' free-stuff, nonsense.
Corbyn is only a few missteps, a Brexit negotiation disaster, and a senior resignation away from being Prime Minister.
But he is still far from being able to enact every fantasy nationalisation and tax rise, and every defence cut and US annoying law his old heart could desire. Because he hasn't , isn't, prepared for that. He's simply winging it.
What has he done with his power? With his legions of youth and disaffected?
Not much.
Instead of setting out the vision and moderating his lunacy, to attract over the last 10% of voters he needs, he spends his days plotting to take over local control of the labour party.
The man needs 50 seats. Where do they come from? He doesn't know. But he does know that getting Reg Smith into the deputy people's workers committee for regional union appointments will cement control of the Brent East council with Corbynistas.
How long does he think he has? Why is he such an amateur ass?
Geert Wilders does the same. Makes the gains, and flings it all away in ways that are obvious to any impartial observer. What is Carles Puigdemont doing with his unexpected Catalonia Independence windfall. He doesn't know.
Why is the UK Green party, in the age of Green, losing support and going backwards? Why does a party with no real membership and just one MP have two leaders?
Why dilute an already minuscule profile?
Even a successful populist, like Sturgeon, had no real vision. Other than the independence one that had already been rejected. From holding the whole of Scotland, the Queen of the Heather, has let it slip away because she never put down any foundations. Never gave any inspiration for what an SNP could be. Other than a failing, incompetent, expensive protest government.
The SNP lost 33% of their seats in 2017. And many that remain have a very small majority. The revolution could be over before it even began. the smack in the face reality might have come just in time for Sturgeon. If she is wise enough to change.
In all these cases the wind of opportunity was as good as it gets for the 'populists.'
Immigration. Austerity. Brexit. Crime. EU authoritarianism. Poor opponents. Divided opposition. Complacent ruling parties. Misjudged government interventions. Favourable news events and plain old lucky breaks. Everything from holding a referendum, to choosing unpopular Crooked. To van slaughters to letting Spanish police smack old ladies in the face live on TV.
Fortune has favoured the populists.
Its unlikely to continue to do so.
Where are these 'new people's politicians advisers? Not the batty ones that they all surround themselves with who believe the same rubbish they do. But REAL advisers. Ones with actual power within the operation. Ones who can say, don't do that. Don't say that. Don't look like that. Look like this. Do this. Kiss this puppy. Hug this migrant. Wave this banner on the platform at this time for this reason. Once you've won, you can be as fascist or communist as you like. But first you have to win.
They don't have them. or don't have them in authority.
So its likely the established order. Left and right social democrats. EU Federalists. Republican and Democrat big beasts will continue to survive and rule.
Because populists, are just amateurs.
Perónism in Argentina was formed in 1946. And has at times been ultra dictatorial, revolutionary, left and fascist corporative right. It became the political force. Then a political idealism. Perónists have won 9 out of 12 elections they have stood in. And to get anywhere, even today, a leader has to at least claim some kind of Perónist credentials.
Now that's populism done well. 40 years of victory.
Not just a single term. That once it is over everyone will try and pretend it never happened.
