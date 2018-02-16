Friday funny; Tories rising in the polls

It is hard to reflect on a worse period of Government than currently. Of course we have the disastrous Brown years as a recent measure of ineptitude. That will hopefully never be topped.
The Major years were bad too at the end, but only politically, economically they were very successful indeed after 1992.
The May years, notably after a period of good Government by Cameron, feel quite bad. The Brexit mess, and what a mess it is, at least is not of her own making and she is trying to straighten spaghetti long after the pot has boiled.
What is so notable is that when Brown was at his worst, he trailed the Tories in the polls by 20 points plus, Major was even 30 points down on Blair.
Mrs May, it seems, is there or thereabout against Corbyn, with a hair's breadth between them. For all the huffing of momentum there is a big lack of buyers for radical socialism in the shires of England.
On any historical view, this must simply be hilarious that Labour - who with this historical view be in teens ahead at least and should have easily won the snap election, are instead meandering around.
Perhaps in due course the momentum ground game will catch-up and the Tories be thwarted, but I have my doubts this socialist game will play too far beyond the ancient borders of Islington, Manchester and Liverpool. Huge majorities beckon in a large number of seats, but well under 200.
So perhaps we will yet be spared Corbyn as Prime Minister?
2 comments:
No, the Blair administration was the worst in possibly the last millennium. It was efficient at what it did, but what it did was disastrous for the British people.
It was during the Blair years, to give one example, that a net number of 500,000 Brits left London - given that some were also moving in, you must be talking Rohingya-like numbers.
Someone elsewhere summed up what the Blair years left us, a UK where non-violent Brit political groups are banned or harassed by the State while our media tells us about "the Russian threat".
"The state, whose core role is to protect the nation from invasion has been subverted to use its police power to prevent people from organizing to prevent invasion. Pretty amazing."
...after a period of good Government by Cameron...
Looks like you work for miniTruth now.
Suez, Iraq, the Referendum - all things that did not have to happen.
why do politicians insist on _doing_ things?
Post a Comment