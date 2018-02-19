Is a degree worth it in 2018?

It has long been a bugbear of mine that the UK Government, oddly led by Blair at the time, took some sharp steps towards privatising the University sector, but then took fright and left it as a bodge job.
Blair rightly brought in student fees. Students would now pay for their courses, albeit with cheap government loans and this would shine a light onto the excesses of the state sector. And lo, so it came to pass that degrees in Madonna Studies and Kite Flying from ex-polytechnics quickly fell out of favour now that some responsibility was imposed.
Equally though, remained the challenge of differing value for courses. Your author hear studied for a degree in history which required occasionally focus for an hour or two a couple of times a week; friends studying medicine or pharmacy worked very hard indeed - in expensive labs with expensive equipment. The move to fees mean all these courses still cost the same, despite the input costs from the university's being very different indeed. Overall, arts degrees subsidise STEM subjects massively.
Now, Theresa May has recognised this and has moved out of the jobs a couple of ministers (Greening and Jo Johnson) who were firmly captured by the sector and repeated the line of how ending this subsidy would be the end of university courses.
To me something way more fundamental has happened in the last 20 years. The internet has revolutionised learning like nothing before. Apps can teach you a language for free, any information can be gleaned from google for free. Research projects now are either laughably easy or arduous in the extreme if, in the latter case, you actually have to find out something new.
Moreover, the big shortage in the economy is in tech jobs, learning tech and programming is just not a university level of study - it is far more akin to A-levels in terms of depth and length. You can't just learn on programming language anyway.
So now is absolutely the right time to review what is being taught at Universities, how much it costs and what subsidies (as ever!) should be directed where. One point is key, people should not be burdened with costs for useless degrees to which they were guided as kids by their betters.
I don't really see what the problem is with arts subjects subsidising STEM. The latter provide a much larger benefit to the economy. Media studies? Not so much.
You may well be able to learn how to program using information freely available on the internet (indeed, I did), however that's only possible because the info is free and you can do it on the computer you're using to access the internet; equipment costs are essentially zero. Try learning something that requires some real kit, or where the reading material isn't free, on the web - it's much, much more difficult.
The main obstacle to changing our education system such that it actually produces useful output (the blob aside) is the continued insistence of companies on hiring graduates. A lot of the time, the actual subject of the degree is immaterial, which demonstrates the actual value of the educational content of most degrees. That's starting to change in the technology sector, but only in the startup space. Fancy a job at a large corporate? Get ready to show your expensive, yet somehow also completely worthless, degree certificate, or you won't even get your foot in the door.
The distinction between public and private universities is American: I imagine it works well there. I don't think it does here. The state doesn't own our universities in the way that it owns most of our schools. it simply uses the power of the purse, and parliamentary supremacy, to bully the universities endlessly. (Some crusty old dons predicted this when the University Grants Committee was set up after WWI.) So to talk of "privatisation" is wide of the mark.
Mind you, even in the US the private universities depend on a flood of money from arms of the federal government to fund research. Some day they will pay for that dependence.
