Labour to join Tories on Brexit rocks

It has been a long time coming, but finally the slithery Keir Starmer has had an impact on the UK Labour party, he has it seems, from weekend reports in the media, developed Brexit policy of sorts.
Now, Jeremy Corbyn has been doing a lot of work recently - listen to him speak, his voice is down a few octave's and he speaks in a slower more measured grandfatherly tone. Actual work has been done on this which just goes to show how serious he is, as everyone knows Corbyn hates actually doing stuff.
So in his new tones, Corbyn us apparently going to solemnly say that the UK should remain in a customs union with the EU - really it will mean THE customs union. This means open borders and no free trade deals - i.e. the bits of Brexit that were voted for.
So now we will find out in the next few weeks how riven Labour are as well as the Tories, all the pressure has been on Prime Minister May to figure out a Tory compromise, but Labour have cleverly ignored this since 2016. But now they will have a Brexit in Name Only policy.
I don't doubt this will be very popular in their metropolitan bases - perfect for the upcoming local elections. But in the Labour heartlands, who voted leave overwhelmingly this is a big risk. electorally there are not enough City seats to make up for the loss of the shires, which is why this has not been done before. However, now Labour are the party of the metropolitan elite and are prepared to say it.
It will make interesting viewing to see how this goes down in the Country, not on the Telly of course, where it will be wall to wall worship of the new Jesus making this announcement.
4 comments:
Being in 'a' customs union doesn't mean free movement of people though does it? Turkey is in a customs union with the EU and there's definitely no free movement there.
However if Labour have just agreed they want the UK to continue to have free movement of people from the EU, then they've just saved the Tory party, because the main reason for Labours success last time was that the 4m UKIP voters in 2015 plumped mainly for Labour, not Tories. If the one thing those voters were adamant about, immigration from the EU, is now being said would continue under Labour, they'll move back to UKIP, or the Tories, or not vote at all. Any of which is good for the Tories.
If Mrs May can get Labour to confirm they're now in favour of free movement, she's home free.
Of course, you're correct Sobers. But she's so useless, we know that's not going to be the chosen course of action.
Yep, the inexorable is going to happen.
There is no "free movement". An EU citizen can only come here if they are economically active - and paying tax. Or if they are self-sufficient and paying tax.
Stop this so called "free movement" and the dribblers and bed wetters that voted for the end will have to pay more tax to compensate. The reason why the current crop of young can't make up for the difference, is that the self same dribblers have removed free education and made house prices unaffordable.
