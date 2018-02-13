Oxfam - And The Rest

Oxfam is without doubt only the start of this one. Distressing to relate, the whole sector is riddled with abuses, of money as well as people, but it's always been "all too difficult" for anything to be done. The UN agencies are the worst, particularly the ones carrying guns: across the world the famous light blue beret - as worn by rag-tag armies acting as UN "peacekeepers" - brings bad news for the womenfolk. And we now learn the Oxfam scandal extends even to children serving in their charity shops!
Fitting material for a mighty new global #MeToo2 ... but are we really holding our collective breath for it? Any more than we are expecting the corps of saintly feminist-activists to launch a meaningful campaign against FGM, or the US entertainment industry to initiate a major exposé of the behaviour of hip-hop artists towards young ladies. No; all too difficult. We had better just keep our social commentary to ourselves.
ND
6 comments:
The Yes-but-ism is already in full flow in the Guardian, I paraphase but the implicit message is : an attack on Oxfam is an attack on aid.. (both sound like decent ideas to me.)
Corruption, abuse of power seems par for the course, this is hardly the first time this has been done by those involved in Charity NGOs, they are after all the inheritors of the sanctimony of the Clapham sect, if not their morals.
Also remeber professional widower of Jo Cox has long been accused of sexually abusing his staff. Funny how there are so many Nelsonian blind eyes in the sector, but none of his leadership.
Hovis : Spot on & a particularly well phrased last para
Which is why the correct response to the SJW twitter mob et al in full flow is 'Yes and?' in the manner of the maestro himself, Donald Trump.
No one in public life attacked for some perceived breach of PC rules by the usual suspects should give an inch. Never apologise, double down if necessary. They have nowhere to go if the victim doesn't crumple and start begging for mercy.
Granted, if it turns out the prostitutes were children, then people should be locked up. But why is "some middle-aged European men used prostitutes" news? Is it much different to a director of a German charity spending some of his salary in an FKK club?
Is there an agenda? I always had the May government down as complete prudes. She'll probably try to criminalise paying for sex soon.
"Is it much different to a director of a German charity spending some of his salary in an FKK club?"
If you had ever been to one, which I did several times when living in Germany, sex is not the main reason for going to such a club. Seeing middle aged, or even elderly, men and women walking around nude is not a sexual turn on. Children are closely monitored and guarded and even a suspicion of inappropriate behaviour is dealt with swiftly. As far as I know, prostitutes rarely attend these places as they are so family orientated. However, middle aged men, using the 50pence donations from the pensions of thousands of elderly women, to abuse those they are supposed to be helping is quite different. Oxfam derives almost 50% of its income from government which makes these people close to being civil servants. Sack 'hem, or jail 'hem, but get rid of 'em.
Nope, I've been to Germany three times. Once aged 14 (just passing through on my way skiing), once to Berlin in 2010 on a backpacker crawls drinking binge and once to Frankfurt in 2013 with her indoors. I've never visited any German nudist clubs or brothels.
But I have it on good authority that the FKK clubs I am talking about are very much brothels. There are no children and no old women in them.
Unless the women were underage or non-willing, the only difference I can see is that prostitution is illegal in Haiti. But prostitution is illegal in Thailand, the Philippines and in most poor countries where marriage and sex are more often than not transactional arrangements.
I fail to see how sex = abuse. A lot of people think sex is fun and have a very relaxed attitude to it. Why should the promiscuous be forced to kowtow to the prudish?
Post a Comment