Political Correctness. Didn't we do this,already ?

Grid Girls have lost their jobs.
As have the darts ladies.
Objectifying women is a crime on a par with the Holocaust.
In the wake of Weinstein using the same casting couch that has been in existence since motion pictures, and some men getting a good look at some girls legs at a charity event, the politically correct social media had a fit of the vapours. And when the smelling salts took effect have forced institutions to take action.
Take action on things they were probably planning to do anyway.
Like when the Left thought they had won a moral crusade to stop page 3. And to hurt the hated Murdoch.
Lads Mags, like Loaded and Nuts came and showed a lot more of what "Sarah, 19, Payroll Clerk from Basildon," had to show.
And since then Internet porn and mobile phone photography have made topless pictures about as pornographic and forbidden as a nude nymph in a Pre-Raphaelite painting.
Something else that has been banned.
Nobody wants to say 'No' to the Twitter-Storm. That just fuels the easy journalism of the intern's article. Makes a bad story, worse.
So, often its easier to give in. meaning next time, the New Puritans will be further emboldened.
Poundland are remarkably relaxed about the ton of publicity they got for their, teabagging elf ads. Adverts that were clearly designed to press the starter of the outrage bus.
Some clever Adzecutives saw how to get the masses to do their bidding. All the while acting surprised that their targeted offence might be triggering the campus guardians of morality. And pressing their buttons with wide eyed innocence and further sexual positioning.
For those who missed the story, the Elf was a Christmas advert. Cashing in on last year's "Elf on a shelf" craze.
{If you don't know,I'm not explaining it. Google it or ask Grandchildren.}
The Elf was a naughty elf. Basically, he was objectifying the fairies. Bigly.
The Poundland Elf writers clearly saw how this was going to cause a stink in PC-Land. And reckoned the bad publicity would be overwhelmed by total publicity. And they were correct.
What I find so tedious about all this New Puritanism, is it wasn't that long ago that we already did this. The 1980s were awash with 'Alternative' comedians. And what they were an alternative to was sexist and racist comedy. The new comedians wanted to do more jokes and observations that were not about mother-in-laws or black neighbours or wives who couldn't park. And to be more political.
They appealed to a totally different audience to the traditional TV watching folk. Were extremely Politically Correct, which is where that old fashioned word comes from, and were very, very funny.
The high priest of alternative comedy was Ben Elton.
Motormouth guest, host and writer and so popular he had his own show that raked in huge audiences in its relatively short run.
Ben was the most 'progressive' of them all.
And he meant it. As did most of these new university jokers. Ben was unapologetic for his vies that there should be no sexism or racism in comedy. Or anywhere else.
As uncontroversial as it sounds today, there was quite an establishment, ie, red top press, backlash against glitter suited Elton. More for his unremitting anti-tory, anti-Thatcher monologues than his championing of feminism. But any stick would do to give him a quick whack with. For a while Ben Elton was as much of a hate figure as Ken Livingstone. No more so than when he attacked Benny Hill.
What actually happened was in a few of his skits he was disparaging about the scantily clad Hills Angels. And in one Wogan TV interview he specifically mentioned he thought the roles for women in those BH shows were just objects. They didn't have any charcuterie except to be a sexy temptress or an ugly harridan. And he said he thought he could do comedy better, without relying on those sterotypes.
Benny Hill was long past its sell by date when he said that. And ITV stopped commissioning it soon after. When Benny Hill died a few years later, Ben Elton was attacked in the press for forcing harmless comedy off the air. Though Elton had always insisted he didn't mind Carry On. With its stronger female roles. But didn't like the Benny style of comedy. He had to row back a lot as the backlash against him, personally, grew.
The Blackadder co-writer has a point though. Blackadder, the best of Elton's TV work, has stood the test of time equally as well as Porridge. Dad's Army. Two Ronnies or any of those other 'British Greats.'
What's different about the likes of the old, alternative comedians and their strong, Corbyn style, political thoughts and leanings, and today, is people like Elton wanted to change things.
Not to ban things. Not to prevent things. But to change the way something was perceived.
I expect Ben Elton would be appalled by the idea of 'No Platforming' or 'safe spaces,' and the closing down of free speech.
He was always clear he wanted to change people's views. Not stop them having any views.
And, that political correctness, that began in comedy, spread to politics and then to advertising, and then, everywhere. The likes of Jim Davidson, popular and successful at the same time as Elton, lost that cultural war.
I suggest that the reason the alternatives had a far reaching, long lasting effect on our societies culture, was precisely because they stood FOR, not AGAINST, something.
And because they really were very, very good comedians and writers.
Have a look at this.
This is Ben Elton in a Harry Enfield sketch. Self parody and sending up the whole Politically Correct experience. Whilst paying homage to the Benny Hill comedy.
Its terrific..
Am I bovvered? I simply don't read any PC feminist claptrap anymore.
Note the rising mysogyny (mainly over the pond) in response though. There are some hilarious websites in the 'manosphere' these days.
Has anyone else had a gander at 'tagthesponsor' for instance? Where 'instagram models' are exposed agreeing to raher unusual business proposals involving camels and excrement?
Or that Roosh V bloke Mrs May banned from entering the UK in 2016? Most of what he writes is utter codswallop, but its a hell of a lot funnier than any utter PC feminist codswallop I've read.
On this subject but a little tangential the ASA is a private limited company with no actual powers - it just pretends it has them, and people fall into line. They are not impartial and have few "standards".
They undertake a position which no matter how untrue it is proven to be they will continue the lie. I have a friend who had a disgreement with them, provided full evidence that their "ruling" was incorrect but they would not budge from the party line. He was told by his barrister he could take them down, but it would just take 3 years and would cost the same amount as remortgaing his house; the cost benefit wasn't there as the Govt. (and the Blob) would then likeley put in legislative powers to hold their preferred little line together.
and on the PC angle - does the neo-puritanism remind you of the distaste "the party" had for sex in a certain novel by a Mr Orwell. The proles of course just carried on regardless in thats story ...
Good point Hovis.
Orwell was writing about both Fascist and communist clampdown on free speech. And especially, free thought. Sex is considered a free thought and free act. And so must be controlled by the party. To be purely for reproduction not gratification.
Aldous Huxley writes about the same.
I couldn't stand the frothing southern luvvie.
the funny thing was how at the very same time Harry Enfield swept the board with Loadsamoney & Stavros & the Scousers - on Elton's show!
Enfield - who is, to be fair, capable of dropping a bollock occasionally - is a seriously perceptive cove
