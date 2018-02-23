The Chinese Are Coming? I Can't Wait

But our new masters the Chinese are pioneering something altogether more progressive: funeral strippers. No, not grave-robbers; pole-dancers!
It has been a long tradition for Chinese rural residents to hire local opera performers for funerals to allure mourners and show respect to the deceased. By hiring performers, people can ensure a higher turnout at the deceased's funeral as a way of honoring the dead and showing "filial piety." In recent decades, Chinese rural households are more inclined to show off their disposable incomes by paying out several times their annual income for actors, singers, comedians, and - most recently, strippers - to comfort the bereaved and entertain the mourners ... Opera singers soon lost their market as more and more locals became fascinated with striptease and shibamo (eighteen touches), a traditional Chinese folk song that is flirtatious, bawdy and erotic in nature.Eighteen touches, eh? Well, it's what he would have wanted.
To be fair, the Chinese authorities have been trying to stop this for 12 years now - but evidently not very hard, if it's still rampant after all that time. Any remaining humourless marxists in government obviously pick their fights carefully, and this one doesn't seem to have a particularly high priority.
On the subject of Eastern entertainment, another great turn of events is the attendance of "Howard", the Australian Kim Jong-un Lookalike ("actually, I'm a satirist as well") at the Olympics, acting as self-appointed front-man for the North Korean cheer-leader lovelies. He gets a kicking for his pains, but hey, what a man! The humourless marxists have got their work cut out in the east.
