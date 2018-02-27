Tuesday, 27 February 2018

Tide Going Out: Nude Bathers At Risk

Nothing quite brings home the end of cheap money like noticing that I am now getting 4.12%  -  tax-free and "risk-free"  -  on my NS&I index-linked certificates.  Has anyone been talking about this? 

In my business sector (energy) there are a heap of players - renewables, small suppliers - who have only been in existence in the era of cheap money.  Boy, are they going to come unstuck soon.  Elsewhere on the horizon, John McDonnell's plans might come in a bit pricier than he was anticipating.

 And then there's all those leveraged B-T-L players, often the subject of our btl commenters.

 Where do we think the serious chaos will start first?

 ND
Demetrius said...

Houghton Street by Aldwych.

4:54 pm
andrew said...


Greenwich or some other zone 4 recently gentrified ( so full of BTL ) area.

5:14 pm
DJK said...

The NS&I index (RPI) linked savings certificates were a real steal a few years ago. I filled my boots and have kept rolling them over.

The end of cheap money will, at least, solve the housing crisis. Not without a lot of pain, but proper interest rates will eventually get house prices back to a sustainable multiple of incomes.

5:50 pm
Electro-Kevin said...

Not just BTL but highly leveraged home owners too.

And those who bought crypto on tick.

8:19 pm
Electro-Kevin said...

Vehicles bought on finance as well.

8:21 pm
dearieme said...

On t'other hand, higher interest rates will reduce the present values of the liabilities of DB pensions.

Maybe they'll also reduce the values of their assets too?

12:35 am

