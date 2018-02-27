Tide Going Out: Nude Bathers At Risk

Nothing quite brings home the end of cheap money like noticing that I am now getting 4.12% - tax-free and "risk-free" - on my NS&I index-linked certificates. Has anyone been talking about this?
In my business sector (energy) there are a heap of players - renewables, small suppliers - who have only been in existence in the era of cheap money. Boy, are they going to come unstuck soon. Elsewhere on the horizon, John McDonnell's plans might come in a bit pricier than he was anticipating.
And then there's all those leveraged B-T-L players, often the subject of our btl commenters.
Where do we think the serious chaos will start first?
Houghton Street by Aldwych.
Greenwich or some other zone 4 recently gentrified ( so full of BTL ) area.
The NS&I index (RPI) linked savings certificates were a real steal a few years ago. I filled my boots and have kept rolling them over.
The end of cheap money will, at least, solve the housing crisis. Not without a lot of pain, but proper interest rates will eventually get house prices back to a sustainable multiple of incomes.
Not just BTL but highly leveraged home owners too.
And those who bought crypto on tick.
Vehicles bought on finance as well.
On t'other hand, higher interest rates will reduce the present values of the liabilities of DB pensions.
Maybe they'll also reduce the values of their assets too?
