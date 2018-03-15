All-Time Record Sock-Puppet Operation in Guardian

This really is hilarious - and potentially of even greater significance than just setting records for sock-puppetry.
Clearly stung by the tsunami of opprobrium coming his way, J.Corbyn's machine has lumbered into action on the Jezza-McMafia crisis with a lame apologia in the Grauniad. More on his performances this week in another post.
But (- they just couldn't help themselves -) they then whipped in a posse of grovelling BTL comments. And thousands of 'likes'. That's where it gets really silly - as many as 538 likes for one particularly sycophantic comment. By way of context, generally speaking 20 likes is very big for even a popular CiF comment, as a glance around the Grauniad's website will confirm.
They've clearly overdone it grotesquely: the Graun itself lost patience after a mere 23 comments and shut the thing down. (Again - context - a juicy opinion piece will often attract two or three thousand comments before the thread is closed.)
As I say: more on this whole phenomenon later. In the meantime, go over to CiF and have a chuckle. Oh, the panic-stricken ineptness of it all !
ND
2 comments:
I was about to say "nonsense! Some Guardian comments get a couple of hundred upvotes" - then I saw that there were 23 comments. 538 likes on a 23-comment post does seem a lot, perhaps unprecedented, so it looks like Momentumites.
But the Guardian will close comments when it doesn't like the way they're going, whatever the subject. I think when they finally did an opinion piece about the Cologne New Year sex attacks (about 2 weeks later) comments lasted maybe 20 minutes.
I bet the Blairites are kicking themselves they weren't better organised sock puppet wise.
Be interested in your thoughts on the ongoing and current brouhaha regarding Russia. Some people in the world are very invested in the idea of doing to Syria what was previously done to Iraq and Libya, and they might have got away with it "if it hadn't been for those pesky Russians/Iranians".
So we had a media diet of "barrel bombs" (identical to the 4,000lb unfinned 'cookies' the RAF used to demolish German housefronts), the Ghouta "nerve gas attack", sad little seven year old girl bloggers, vast amounts of big-eyed-kid-in-dust snaps from the gallant White Helmets, who seem able to operate and get their footage out from headchopper-controlled zones with remarkable facility (and strangely they seem to have no counterparts taking similar snaps on the Government side, or in Yemen, or in formerly headchopper-controlled Mosul), and an unprecedented, gigantic media push of "we MUST do SOMETHING (like air strikes)" approaching Christmas 2015 as Aleppo looked like falling. So many of the good and great in that chorus, including Mrs Steven Kinnock (former Danish PM) at Save The Children.
And yet the Great Western Public, burned as they were (though not as badly as Iraqis and Libyans) by Iraq and Libya, just wouldn't buy it, despite the media campaign (which cost a fortune). The non-existent WMDs, the shambles post-"victory" in both countries, seem to have left a scar. Still, it's been a damn close run thing, the 2013 "nerve gas attack" nearly worked (no opaquely funded sinecure in NY for THAT Miliband!), and I did wonder if Obama and Cameron would crumble under the nonstop Aleppo barrage and send the planes in.
So, all that effort and no success, and the Ghouta enclave is being nibbled away even now. I hate to be cynical, but I can't forget the WMD, or that tearful nurse 20 years back telling us how Saddam's troops took all the incubators in Kuwait and left the babies to die on the floor. Could it be that some Deep State actors in the US and elsewhere are having a last big throw of the dice? After all, the UK can't do much against Russia militarily - but we have a big brother who can, and where (relatively) safer to do it than in a proxy war well outside the borders of Russia?
That doesn't make a lot of sense, but neither has our policy of stirring up civil war, then arming and training the wrong side. I can see one or two national interests that might be served by turning Syria and Iran into a shambles, but Britain's ain't one of them.
And a Russian hit on that chap doesn't make a lot of sense either. Cui bono?
Maybe something like the above is going through Corbyn's mind, too.
I liked Corbyn writing "Labour is of course no supporter of the Putin regime, its conservative authoritarianism, abuse of human rights or political and economic corruption" because it shows he needed to put in writing that he's actually not a fan of this particular totalitarian kleptocracy. After all it's hard to keep up which tyrants and terrorists he supports given Corbyn's numerous pro-Kremlin statements, his wish for defence cuts and a career spent supporting causes that loathe the West as much as Putin and his entourage, be it the IRA, Hezbollah, the crackpots in Venezuela or sharing a cuppa with Czechoslovak spies.
Post a Comment