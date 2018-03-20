Do we care if it is Brexit surrender?

With a Remain Prime Minister, Chancellor and Home Secretary, the days of worrying/hoping for a hard Brexit have long since passed.
The EU are good at negotiating too (short-term, long-term their game is terrible, hence Brexit in the first place).
But Remoaners are going to complain what is the point if we end up with worse terms than we had, so they will never be happy.
Arch-leavers will be unhappy with all the concessions, but they always would be. Hard Brexit was the worst option in many ways and with such a close referendum would have caused as much split in the Country as a pure remain vote.
Personally, I voted mainly to gain some control over immigration, despite all the concessions, when the transition period is over this will be the case. We will be able to hold our own politicians to account for border control once more.
If we had to make plenty of concessions elsewhere, then that in the round is a good negotiation strategy. I am sure plenty of the Government's red lines were never intended to be such a thing, just as the EU's were not.
In the round then, things seem to still be going as well as can be expected. I can't see how they could be going better in the circumstances, once you filter for all the media noise.
2 comments:
In any negotiation, you have to understand the other side's position.
The EU has two cycles - the budget over 7 years and the election cycle over 5. Given that Dec 2020 is the end of this current budget cycle, you can understand why this is now the end date for "transition".
Going back to the election cycle, there are new elections next year so having the UK out of the EU / in transition makes more sense, and there is feeling of undue haste from the EU side yesterday about the deal. Perhaps "Brexit" works better for the EU than we assume.
What is in it for the pro-Brexit EU countries? Well we will only know for sure after next year's elections when the shape and political mix of the EU is known. For example, it could be that Barnier will be replaced by another with a completely different agenda such as how much of UK business such as services, can be transferred within the EU remit via relocation / incentives.
The fat lady hasn't sung yet.
“Personally, I voted mainly to gain some control over immigration”
Oh dear, sincerely believing that possible?
