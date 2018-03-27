Jeremy's Judgement Revisited - Facebook, too

... and if we thought he'd screwed it up on Russia ...
But this latest one, well - stand back and light the red touch-paper. Tough shit, Jezza, but you definitely had it coming.
Still, check the BTL comments on the CiF link; they are pretty much 50:50. The Jeremy-right-or-wrong horde is still out there. Does anything dent their ardour, does anything ever stick?
GE 2017 notwithstanding, I think it does: four years is still a very long time. Long enough for detailed memories to fade, for sure; but also long enough for residual dirt and doubt to hard-bake, as Kinnock found out. And Corbyn will be generating dirt and doubt for as long as he is in the public gaze, he is a dubious and politically dirty old man. One of the CiF-ers describes him as "the acceptable face of McDonnell", but I'm not sure John-boy will find him quite as useful an idiot as heretofore. Cult leaders are sometimes worshipped, sometimes torn down and trampled.
Anyhow, a couple of other significant points, both of which have almost been lost in the noise (except on the Beeb and in the Graun, ironically, because they'd really rather talk about something else). Firstly, May's triumph of diplomacy on the Russian front continues to snowball. The Beeb reported yesterday that the Russians have described other nations expelling diplomats as "puppets of British policy", which must bring a smile to her face. Of course, we know the euro-wallahs will be busily trying to parlay this into See, it's best if you don't leave after all - but they are incorrigible and we may diskard them uterly.
But here's one you may not have seen. It's a fairly thoughtful worry-piece from Labour List (not a typical link-destination of ours) bemoaning the fact that Labour's extremely successful GE 2017 media strategy had Facebook-optimisation squarely as its centre of gravity (I happen to know that one of Momentum's first actions was to set up a highly tech-savvy social media team), so what on earth are they going to do now?
What indeed! Well moan away, chaps, because for once, asymmetric political warfare is going to work against you. For I can exclusively reveal the Wicked Tories had no such FB-based strategy ...
The weather may be rubbish this month but just now the political climate, after a long cold lonely winter, is positively balmy. Here comes the sun?
ND
