Lightening the Tone

Several years have elapsed since I last moaned (and you all jumped in) about the illiteracy of public discourse - not least in the writings of supposedly, err, educated Grauniad writers. My bugbears on that occasion were the copiously misused terms elide, kudos and failsafe.
I have another.
It's hapless.
Don’t mock the ‘hapless’ Brexiters – they are still pulling all the strings
In America, Trump voters see any criticism of their hapless president as an attack on themselves
... holding signs aloft that decried endemic American gun violence, hapless politicians and the extremist gun rights movementAll from the Graun over the last few days. Manifestly, most people think it means something like an erudite combination of hopeless and useless. And it doesn't.
Your favourite bêtes noires?
Mine is curb. Which as a lad was a bit of bridle harness one used to limit the movements of a horsey given to throwing its head about, but which now is used everywhere in place of kerb.
Sorry. I'll get my anorak.
