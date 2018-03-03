Stranding and Rescuing the 17:05 from Waterloo

... wearily I have to explain for the fifth time that ice and snow events are rare enough in the UK not to maintain a standing provision for them - it's easier to take a minor economic hit from snow disruption every ten years than pay for kit and provision that will be redundant most winters.OK, so the 17:05 from Waterloo to Weymouth broke down. It's what happened next, or rather, didn't happen, that is outrageous and, in it's own way, very worrying.
Was this train lost? No: its exact position was known. Was this only known to a single individual in a control-room, who lost his head? No - it was known to at least as many people who'd been 'phoned or otherwise contacted on social meejah by the dozens of passengers, as well as the management of South Western Railways. Was it miles from anywhere, in the middle of the Scottish Highlands? No: Christchurch in Dorset, for pity's sake (look at the map). Less than 2 miles from the nearest station. Was this a serious situation, demanding immediate action? Yes, in the overall scheme of things: no electricity, water, heating or toilets after a while, on an extremely cold night - South Western were lucky not to have had a couple of fatalities on their hands.
So WTF were they doing? Clearly, fuck-all. But it would take 15 minutes max for people with the right kind of thought-processes to come up with an intelligent plan to alleviate the situation at very least, if not to mount a full evacuation, in a couple of hours.
There's a problem here that one encounters in the Army. Enthusiastic young officers are generally polite middle-class kids, and a typical situation in the field goes like this. Senior officer, over the radio: "Engage and destroy the sniper position in the building 500 metres to your east." Junior officer: "Our line of sight is obscured by the high wall we are taking cover behind." S.O: "Then blow a hole in the fucking wall!" J.O (thinks): *... but wouldn't that damage the wall ...?... oh, I see!*
In other words, a lot of people need to be taught that some circumstances demand Appropriate Action Now. With no need for a Safety Case.
But there we are: it's 2018 and virtually no-one today has any military experience. What a soft lot we are - and how dangerous that is, to life, limb, and our society as a whole.
ND
PS, In other Snow News there has been an interesting situation in the gas market this week. More anon.
7 comments:
Very easy for armchair criticism.
Roads were impassable. Cars were trapped on the A31. Police and fire services were all busy attending to other incidents. In fact some ambulance crews were attending emergencies with 4WD vehicles of volunteers, and the air ambulances were not operating due to the storm.
A following train was initially sent to rescue, but it also failed. The phone lines and signalling failed which meant it was not safe to operate trains even if they could have. It was past 0100 by the time the control centre decided that no trains could run until the morning. Buses and taxis were then sourced but drivers were unwilling to drive to the area, and the only place to send the passengers would be Bournemouth station anyway which has insufficient shelter.
People complain when their train is cancelled with light snow. Maybe SWR should have cancelled this train from the outset.
A similar thing happened in Japan recently: http://www.euronews.com/2018/01/12/heavy-snow-strands-430-people-overnight-on-train-in-japan , and that train was full with some people not being able to sit down. On this train, people were a bit cold for one night, but it looks like no lasting harm occurred.
Have to agree to an extent with anon.
Rarely encountered situation combined with lack of contingency plans contributed to this situation.
What isn't acceptable in this day and age of instant communications is the complete lack of information given to the passengers.
At the very least they should have been kept updated with what was happening and the possible / likely outcomes.
Much easier to deal with adversity than uncertainty.
It's the lack of information which is the worst thing in this type of situation and the assumption by passengers that "someone" will do "something".
I haven't been in the army but my father was so I may have received some of the army mentality by osmosis.
The driver should have had information from his depot on the situation and could have updated passengers via the intercom. The conductor/guard (or whatever they're called ) should have been available to relay messages back to the driver and in this instance I think I would have been asking for the doors to be opened so that people could walk along the tracks if they wanted to chance it.
It's usually the case that "the authorities" are not going to help in weather-related incidents so people need to help themselves (I always think about New Orleans and what happened there). This type of situation is also a reason why guards are needed on trains.
No-one died and I think that was a possibility in the circumstances. See Anon above.
Jan - the fact is people CAN chance it. A driver is not allowed to touch anyone - he cannot stop them from using the egress handle. The only thing he could do is warn there were hazards and report to signaller/Electrical Control Officer that there were people on the track and put out necessary protection.
People chose not to. They weren't imprisoned.
As for lack of information ? I've read various that information was given. I don't know what is true.
Sometimes there is no information. They really don't know how long it's going to take. The technicians on site (if they've even made it there) have no idea how long the job is going to take if they haven't found a fault.
I was on a train yesterday that did a wrong direction move (a real last resort) for 7 miles after the technicians couldn't get the points reset after several hours of getting there and trying.
"in other words, a lot of people need to be taught that some circumstances demand Appropriate Action Now. With no need for a Safety Case."
The Safety Case is there because of no-win-no-fee lawyering, not safety, as we all know.
Workers are terrified of their employers having their little arses sued off if they dare use innitiative.
"Don't think. Do it by the book."
This is the order of the day.
Blame the lawyers and judicial activists for this. Btw - it's the reason for all the annoying automated announcements.
One of the passengers, a Canadian, is quoted as saying, "I don’t understand how in 2018 a major, major train company is not set up to deal with a tiny bit of snow. It’s utterly mind-blowing to me. " and "There were moments where I was reduced to tears." Well if it was just a little bit of snow, and she got that worked up, why not just walk to civilisation? That none of the passengers took this obvious escape route is "mind-blowing" to me. They had mobile phones and access to Google maps, so would have known they'd only have to walk for half an hour.
I'm going to put it down to the fact that our nannied, over-regulated, internet-addicted society contains very few people who can make an autonomous decision.
